Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Microsoft and Adobe

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 17, 2026 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Microsoft MSFT and Adobe ADBE.

Microsoft vs. Adobe: Which High ROIC Software Stock Is the Best Buy-the-Dip Target?

While many stocks can appear cheaper after a sell-off, the best long-term opportunities are often found in companies that consistently generate strong returns on invested capital (ROIC), a key measure of how efficiently management converts capital into profits.

Among large-cap software companies, Microsoft and Adobe stand out as two businesses with exceptional economics, durable competitive advantages, and a long history of generating impressive ROIC.

With Microsoft and Adobe stock trading nearly 30% and 50% from their 52-week highs, respectively, investors may be wondering which software leader is the best buy-the-dip target.

Why ROIC Matters for Long-Term Investors

ROIC measures how effectively a company generates operating profits from the capital invested in its business. Companies with consistently high ROIC often possess competitive advantages such as strong brands, network effects, or proprietary technology, and high switching costs (The expenses or barriers a customer faces when changing from one product or service to another, influencing loyalty and business strategy).

Over long periods, stocks of businesses that earn high returns on capital tend to outperform because they can reinvest profits at attractive rates, generate substantial free cash flow, and create significant shareholder value.

Investors often view a ROIC of 20% or higher as a sign of an exceptional business, although the appropriate benchmark varies by industry, capital intensity, and cost of capital.

Within the technology sector, software companies typically generate higher ROIC than hardware manufacturers due to their higher margins, recurring revenue streams, and asset-light business models. Unlike hardware companies, which require significant investment in manufacturing, inventory, and supply chains, software firms can scale their products with relatively little incremental capital.

Microsoft: An AI Leader with Stellar Capital Efficiency

Microsoft has evolved far beyond its Windows roots to become one of the world's most diversified software and cloud computing companies. The company's business spans productivity software, cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, gaming, and artificial intelligence.

Microsoft's Azure platform remains one of the fastest-growing cloud businesses globally, while Microsoft 365 continues to benefit from high customer retention and recurring subscription revenue. The tech giant’s partnership with OpenAI has also made it a key player in the rapidly evolving AI landscape.

What makes Microsoft particularly attractive is its ability to generate enormous profits while requiring relatively modest capital. At the moment, Microsoft’s ROIC is still at a very respectable 23%, reflecting the strength of its software ecosystem and pricing power.

Plus, Microsoft's vast installed base creates significant switching costs for enterprise customers. Once businesses build workflows around Microsoft products, changing vendors can be expensive and disruptive. This competitive moat helps support steady revenue growth and industry-leading profitability.

For investors seeking a high-quality compounder, Microsoft remains one of the strongest businesses in the market.

Adobe: A Dominant Franchise Trading at a More Attractive Valuation

Adobe may not receive the same level of attention as AI-focused tech giants, but its business quality remains exceptional.

To that point, Adobe dominates creative software through flagship products such as Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere Pro, and Acrobat. These applications have become industry standards across design, marketing, publishing, and digital content creation.

Adobe's subscription-based business model generates highly predictable recurring revenue while supporting strong margins and cash flow generation. Adobe also benefits from high customer retention, as professionals often spend years mastering the company's software ecosystem.

More importantly, Adobe has historically generated excellent ROIC with a current mark of 40%, demonstrating its ability to convert revenue growth into meaningful shareholder value.

Despite these strengths, Adobe shares have faced pressure in recent years amid concerns that generative AI tools could disrupt parts of the creative software market. However, Adobe has aggressively integrated AI capabilities into its product suite through its conversational AI tool Firefly, among other initiatives.

Keeping this in mind, investors have an opportunity to consider a world-class software franchise at a valuation that is very reasonable compared to historic levels, with Adobe stock trading at just 10X forward earnings compared to Microsoft’s 23X.

Furthermore, ADBE is trading at a 75% discount to its decade-long median of 41X forward earnings and is vastly beneath its high of 65X during this period.

Conclusion & Strategic Thoughts

Investors who prioritize stability and AI-driven growth may prefer buying Microsoft stock on the dip, while those seeking a potentially undervalued software leader could find Adobe particularly attractive at current levels.

That said, if you're looking to build wealth over the long term, owning companies with durable competitive advantages and consistently high ROIC has historically been a winning strategy — and Microsoft and Adobe remain among the strongest examples in the software industry.

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