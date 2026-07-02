Zacks Initiates Coverage of VHI With Underperform Recommendation

Zacks Investment Research has recently initiated coverage of Valhi, Inc. VHI with an “Underperform” recommendation, citing persistent challenges in the company's core Chemicals business that could continue to weigh on earnings and limit upside potential.

Valhi is a diversified holding company with operations spanning chemicals, component products and real estate development. Its Chemicals segment, operated through majority-owned subsidiary Kronos Worldwide, accounts for nearly 90% of the total revenues, making the business highly sensitive to trends in the global titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigment market.

Pricing pressure in the TiO2 market remains significant, while weak demand, particularly across Europe, and cautious customer purchasing behavior continue to limit margin recovery.

Although the company has implemented cost-reduction initiatives, lower selling prices and reduced production volumes have offset much of the benefit, leaving profitability under pressure. Rising energy, raw material, freight and currency costs add another layer of uncertainty if pricing actions fail to keep pace.

The research report highlights several key factors that could affect Valhi's growth. The report also notes that higher debt levels and rising interest expenses have reduced financial flexibility.

Working capital has been under pressure due to slower receivable collections and uneven inventory trends, while ongoing tax disputes, environmental obligations and legal contingencies introduce additional earnings uncertainty. These risks could continue to weigh on investor sentiment if operating conditions fail to improve.

Despite these headwinds, the report acknowledges several positive aspects of the business. Valhi's Component Products segment continues to generate relatively stable margins, while its Real Estate Management and Development business provides visible near-term revenue recognition and infrastructure reimbursement opportunities.

The company's ownership of publicly traded subsidiaries, including Kronos Worldwide, CompX International and NL Industries, also offers diversified asset exposure within a single holding company structure.

From a valuation perspective, Valhi trades at discounts to industry and broader market averages across several key valuation metrics, including EV/Sales and Price-to-Book.

For a comprehensive analysis of Valhi's financial health, strategic initiatives and market positioning, you are encouraged to view the full Zacks research report. This in-depth report provides a detailed discussion of the company's operational strategies, financial performance and the potential risks and opportunities that lie ahead.

Read the full Research Report on Valhi here>>>

Note: Our initiation of coverage on Valhi, which has a modest market capitalization of $408 million, aims to equip investors with the information needed to make informed decisions in this promising but inherently risky segment of the market.

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Valhi, Inc. (VHI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

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