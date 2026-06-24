Zacks Initiates Coverage of Trio-Tech With Neutral Recommendation

Zacks Investment Research has recently initiated coverage of Trio-Tech International TRT, assigning a "Neutral" recommendation to the company's shares. This assessment comes amid a mixed outlook for the company, which has been making notable strides in the semiconductor space despite industry challenges.

Trio-Tech, based in Van Nuys, CA, is a provider of semiconductor reliability test equipment, testing services and industrial electronics solutions. It operates as a global one-stop solution provider for semiconductor and electronics customers, designing and manufacturing reliability test systems, offering comprehensive testing services, and distributing and integrating specialized electronic and industrial equipment.

TRT’s first nine months of fiscal 2026 highlighted improving financial performance. The company returned to profitability and generated stronger operating cash flow compared with the prior-year period as revenue growth gained momentum. Trio-Tech also maintained a solid liquidity position, supported by cash reserves and a recent equity financing, which could support capacity expansion and growth initiatives in AI and automotive markets. Additionally, the Industrial Electronics segment contributed to growth through demand from industrial, commercial and aerospace applications.

The research report highlights several factors that could support Trio-Tech’s future growth. The company is benefiting from rising demand for semiconductor reliability testing and burn-in solutions tied to AI, high-performance computing, automotive and other advanced electronics applications, driving strong growth in its Semiconductor Back-end Solutions business. TRT has also secured multiple AI-related burn-in board orders in 2026, providing greater revenue visibility and reinforcing customer demand trends. Additionally, the company is expanding its manufacturing and testing capacity in Malaysia, which could support future growth and strengthen its position in the semiconductor testing market.

However, investors should also consider several risks outlined in the report. Despite strong revenue growth, Trio-Tech's profitability remains under pressure as a greater mix of lower-margin testing services has weighed on gross margins. The company also faces significant customer concentration risk, with a small number of customers accounting for a substantial portion of revenues and receivables, increasing exposure to program delays or changes in spending patterns. In addition, TRT’s capacity expansion initiatives, semiconductor industry cyclicality and exposure to global trade and supply-chain uncertainties could create execution and operating risks.

Trio-Tech stock has significantly outperformed its industry peers and the broader market over the past year. The valuation indicates that investors remain cautious despite the company’s growth prospects, leaving room for potential upside if TRT continues to execute and benefit from AI-driven semiconductor demand.

For a comprehensive analysis of Trio-Tech’s financial health, strategic initiatives, and market positioning, you are encouraged to view the full Zacks research report. This in-depth report provides a detailed discussion of the company's operational strategies, financial performance, and the potential risks and opportunities that lie ahead.

Read the full Research Report on Trio-Tech here>>>



Note: Our initiation of coverage on Trio-Tech, which has a modest market capitalization of $135.2 million, aims to equip investors with the information needed to make informed decisions in this promising but inherently risky segment of the market.

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Trio-Tech International (TRT): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.