Zacks Initiates Coverage of Safe Harbor With Neutral Recommendation

Zacks Investment Research has recently initiated coverage of SHF Holdings, Inc. SHFS, d/b/a Safe Harbor Financial, assigning a "Neutral" recommendation to the company's shares. This assessment comes amid a mixed outlook for the company, which has been making notable strides in the banking and financial services space despite industry challenges.

Safe Harbor, based in Golden, CO, provides compliance, deposit-related and lending services that enable financial institutions to offer banking and financial services to cannabis-related businesses. Through its proprietary Safe Harbor Program platform, operating across 41 states and territories, SHFS supports onboarding, regulatory compliance, deposit servicing, lending and monitoring for financial institution partners serving the cannabis, hemp and related industries.

Safe Harbor's first-quarter 2026 results highlighted encouraging operational trends. Loan program income increased significantly year over year, supported by an amended agreement with Partner Colorado Credit Union (PCCU) that increased the company's share of loan interest income. The company also reported modest revenue growth, lower operating expenses and a narrower operating loss, suggesting improving operating discipline. In addition, SHFS strengthened its balance sheet following a recapitalization completed in 2025 that eliminated debt, improved shareholder equity and provided access to additional capital.

The research report highlights several factors that could support Safe Harbor’s future growth. The company continues to expand its lending platform with new financing solutions, including commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, revenue-based lending and loan syndications. SHFS has also broadened its product portfolio with new insurance, payments and retirement offerings, creating additional cross-selling opportunities and strengthening customer relationships. Moreover, evolving federal cannabis policy developments could create a more favorable operating environment and increase demand for the company's compliance and financial services infrastructure.

However, investors should also consider several risks outlined in the report. Safe Harbor remains unprofitable and continues to generate operating losses and negative cash flow. SHFS also remains heavily dependent on PCCU, which accounts for the vast majority of revenues, creating significant concentration risk. Continued reliance on equity financing could result in shareholder dilution, while regulatory uncertainty and exposure to potential loan losses remain ongoing concerns.

Safe Harbor's stock has significantly underperformed its industry peers and the broader market over the past year. The valuation reflects investor skepticism regarding the company’s path to profitability and long-term sustainability, while leaving potential for multiple expansion if SHFS successfully executes its growth initiatives.

For a comprehensive analysis of Safe Harbor’s financial health, strategic initiatives, and market positioning, you are encouraged to view the full Zacks research report. This in-depth report provides a detailed discussion of the company's operational strategies, financial performance, and the potential risks and opportunities that lie ahead.

Read the full Research Report on Safe Harbor here>>>



Note: Our initiation of coverage on Safe Harbor, which has a modest market capitalization of $1.8 million, aims to equip investors with the information needed to make informed decisions in this promising but inherently risky segment of the market.

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SHF Holdings, Inc. (SHFS): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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