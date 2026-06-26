Zacks Initiates Coverage of Quantum X With Underperform Recommendation

Zacks Investment Research has recently initiated coverage of Quantum X Labs Inc. QXL with an Underperform recommendation. Formerly known as Viewbix Inc., the company has transformed from a digital advertising business into a quantum computing and artificial intelligence company following its acquisition of Quantum X Labs.

A primary concern is Quantum X's financial condition. The company has acknowledged substantial going-concern uncertainty and ended the first quarter of 2026 with just $1.8 million in cash and cash equivalents, while continuing to report operating losses and negative operating cash flow. Its reliance on external financing raises the likelihood of future equity dilution or expensive capital raises, creating uncertainty around its ability to execute its long-term strategy.

The company's legacy digital advertising business, which remains its primary operating segment, is also under pressure. Revenues have declined due to weaker user traffic acquisition, lower advertising spending, browser technology changes and reduced supplier credit availability. At the same time, operating losses have widened, limiting the business's ability to generate the internal cash needed to support investments in newer growth initiatives.

Quantum X also continues to carry debt while generating negative operating cash flow, as highlighted by the research report. With approximately $2.3 million in total debt, including convertible loans and bank borrowings, the company faces ongoing debt servicing obligations alongside continued funding requirements. If commercialization timelines are extended or financing conditions become less favorable, the balance sheet could come under additional pressure.

In addition, the company faces meaningful execution and geopolitical risks. Significant operations in Israel expose Quantum X to regional geopolitical uncertainty, while its quantum ambitions place it in competition with much larger technology companies such as IBM, Google, Microsoft, Amazon, IonQ and Rigetti. These competitors possess substantially greater financial resources, technological capabilities and established customer relationships, increasing the challenge of successfully commercializing the company's technologies.

Despite these challenges, Quantum X has significantly expanded its growth profile through the acquisition of Quantum X Labs, repositioning the company beyond its legacy digital advertising business. The acquisition added a portfolio of quantum computing, sensing, navigation and cybersecurity technologies, substantially increasing the company's addressable market, as outlined in the report. Quantum X has also reported progress in quantum error correction, including the integration of Google Quantum AI's public surface-code datasets, a development that supports the advancement of its proprietary quantum computing platform.

The company has also begun securing external validation for its quantum initiatives. Its collaboration with IQCC, a Quantum Machines company, provides an opportunity to evaluate its AI-based quantum error-correction technology on advanced quantum computing infrastructure, potentially enhancing the credibility of its technology.

Quantum X shares have delivered strong gains over the past year, significantly outperforming both its industry peers and the broader market. The stock currently trades at a valuation below the industry average.

Despite its expanding quantum technology portfolio, progress in quantum error correction and early strategic validation, persistent liquidity constraints, continued operating losses, reliance on external financing, debt obligations and the deterioration of its legacy advertising business are expected to outweigh these positives. For a thorough analysis, read the full Zacks Investment Research report on QXL.

Read the full Research Report on Quantum X here>>>

Note: Our initiation of coverage on Quantum X, which has a modest market capitalization of $78.6 million, aims to equip investors with the information needed to make informed decisions in this promising but inherently risky segment of the market.

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Quantum X Labs Inc. (QXL): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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