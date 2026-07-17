Zacks Initiates Coverage of NL With Neutral Recommendation

Zacks Investment Research has recently initiated coverage of NL Industries, Inc. NL with a “Neutral” recommendation, reflecting a balanced risk-reward profile for investors seeking exposure to diversified industrial and specialty chemical markets.

NL Industries offers investors access to two distinct industrial businesses. Its majority-owned subsidiary, CompX, is a leading manufacturer of security products and marine components, while its 31% ownership stake in Kronos Worldwide provides exposure to the global titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigments market. This combination gives the company participation across multiple end markets, including healthcare, transportation, industrial equipment, recreational marine, coatings and plastics.

The research report highlights several key factors that could drive NL Industries' growth. The Zacks report highlights CompX's established competitive position, supported by proprietary products, long-standing customer relationships and leadership in North American cabinet locking systems.

The Marine Components business has continued to benefit from healthy industrial demand. Management expects stable operations with modest sales growth through 2026. Meanwhile, Kronos operates in a TiO2 industry with significant barriers to entry, wherein industry capacity rationalization could improve long-term supply-demand dynamics and support profitability.

Despite these strengths, the report also points to several factors that temper the investment outlook. NL's earnings remain highly dependent on the performance of Kronos, making results sensitive to fluctuations in TiO2 pricing, production volumes and global competitive conditions. Weak pricing in the pigment market has recently weighed on Kronos' profitability, creating earnings volatility for NL.

The report also identifies additional risks, including tariff-related cost inflation that could pressure CompX's operating margins if pricing actions fail to fully offset higher input costs. Legacy environmental remediation obligations and potential litigation related to historical operations could also result in unexpected cash requirements and earnings volatility.

From a valuation standpoint, NL trades broadly in line with historical and industry EV/Sales multiples, while its EV/EBITDA valuation also remains close to sector peers. Given the company's solid industrial franchise, balanced by exposure to cyclical TiO2 markets and other operational risks, Zacks believes that the shares are likely to perform in line with the broader market.

For a comprehensive analysis of NL Industries' financial health, strategic initiatives and market positioning, you are encouraged to view the full Zacks research report. This in-depth report provides a detailed discussion of the company's operational strategies, financial performance, and the potential risks and opportunities that lie ahead.

Read the full Research Report on NL Industries here>>>

Note: Our initiation of coverage on NL Industries, which has a modest market capitalization of $294.6 million, aims to equip investors with the information needed to make informed decisions in this promising but inherently risky segment of the market.

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NLI Holdings, Inc. (NL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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