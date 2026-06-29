Zacks Initiates Coverage of FUSE With Underperform Recommendation

Zacks Investment Research has recently initiated coverage of Fusemachines Inc. FUSE with an Underperform recommendation, citing a combination of financial, operational, and competitive challenges that could weigh on the company's long-term performance, despite its efforts to strengthen its enterprise AI platform.

Fusemachines develops enterprise AI software and provides consulting and implementation services that help businesses deploy artificial intelligence across a range of industries, including healthcare, consumer brands, media, technology, and government. Its offerings include AI Studio, AI Engines and AI Agents, supported by AI education initiatives and a global talent network.

One of the biggest headwinds facing Fusemachines is its weak liquidity position and continued cash burn. The company has a limited cash balance relative to its operating cash outflows and has accumulated substantial losses since inception. This raises concerns that additional capital may be required to fund operations and growth initiatives, potentially leading to shareholder dilution or greater reliance on external financing.

Another challenge is the company's dependence on a relatively small number of customers, as highlighted in the research report. A significant portion of revenues is generated from a handful of enterprise clients, making financial performance vulnerable to project delays, contract renegotiations, or customer spending reductions.

Fusemachines also continues to rely heavily on consulting and implementation services rather than recurring software revenues. While services generate meaningful revenues, they require ongoing investments in personnel and generally offer lower margins and less operating leverage than scalable software platforms.

In addition, operating expenses are rising faster than revenues as the company invests in research and development, product innovation, and the costs associated with operating as a public company. At the same time, Fusemachines faces intense competition from large technology companies, cloud providers, enterprise software vendors, and consulting firms with significantly greater financial resources and established customer relationships.

On the positive side, Fusemachines has recently secured a major global enterprise customer for its AI-powered demand planning platform, providing meaningful validation of its technology and demonstrating its ability to support complex, large-scale enterprise deployments. The company has also expanded its AI Agent ecosystem through new reseller agreements, platform integrations, and broader connectivity with enterprise recruiting systems, strengthening the commercial reach of its product portfolio, as outlined in the report.

Further supporting its long-term outlook, Fusemachines earned AWS AI Services Competency status, enhancing its credibility with enterprise customers and providing access to additional go-to-market opportunities. Management is also placing greater emphasis on scalable, product-led AI offerings, which could improve margins and operating leverage over time if adoption accelerates across its growing enterprise customer base.

Fusemachines' shares have come under significant pressure over the past year, reflecting investor concerns around its financial profile, profitability, and execution risks despite the strong interest in AI-related companies. Even so, the stock now trades at a valuation below its historical norms, suggesting that much of the near-term uncertainty may already be reflected in the current share price.

Despite strengthening its enterprise AI platform through new partnerships and product-led initiatives, Fusemachines' weak liquidity, customer concentration, and services-heavy business model remain key concerns for investors. For a thorough analysis, read the full Zacks Investment Research report on FUSE.

Read the full Research Report on Fusemachines here>>>

Note: Our initiation of coverage on Fusemachines, which has a modest market capitalization of $31.5 million, aims to equip investors with the information needed to make informed decisions in this promising but inherently risky segment of the market.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fusemachines Inc. (FUSE): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.