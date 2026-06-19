Zacks Initiates Coverage of Empire With Neutral Recommendation

Zacks Investment Research has initiated coverage of Empire Petroleum Corporation EP with a “Neutral” recommendation, reflecting a balanced risk-reward profile as the company works to translate its operational initiatives into sustainable production and financial improvement.

Empire is an independent oil and natural gas producer with operations across New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas and Louisiana. The company controls a diversified portfolio of more than 1,000 gross wells and is pursuing growth through production optimization, infrastructure investments and development projects across multiple basins.

A key part of the investment story centers on Empire’s infrastructure-led strategy. Management has already invested heavily in field facilities, particularly in Texas, where compression capacity has expanded significantly. These investments could create meaningful operating leverage if production volumes recover and increase as planned. The company also stands to benefit from an oil-weighted production mix at a time when crude oil fundamentals remain supportive.

Another potential catalyst is Empire’s diversified development portfolio. The company is advancing projects in Texas and Louisiana while continuing to develop opportunities in North Dakota and New Mexico. This multi-region approach provides several avenues for growth rather than relying on a single asset or basin.

In addition, Empire’s proprietary thermal recovery technology, which recently received a Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, could enhance the long-term value of its Williston Basin assets and potentially other properties.

The research report highlights several key factors that could drive Empire's growth. The company also offers longer-term natural gas upside. As Empire evaluates deeper gas-prone formations in East Texas, growing U.S. natural gas demand and LNG export capacity could provide another growth avenue alongside its core oil business.

However, investors should weigh these opportunities against several significant challenges. Empire continues to face liquidity pressure, negative working capital, recurring operating losses and negative cash flow. The company remains dependent on external financing to fund operations and development plans.

Production recovery is also critical to the investment thesis, and execution risks remain concerning across its Texas and Louisiana development programs. Commodity price volatility, regulatory uncertainty in New Mexico and potential project delays could affect the company’s results.

From a valuation perspective, Empire presents a mixed picture. The stock has underperformed the broader market, declining 46.1% over the past 12 months. While shares trade at 3.82X trailing 12-month EV/Sales, below the company's five-year median of 4.70X, the stock trades at a premium to industry averages on a price-to-book basis.

While Empire’s infrastructure investments, diversified asset base and proprietary technology provide reasons for optimism, Zacks believes that the company must demonstrate consistent operational execution and financial improvement before a more constructive stance is warranted. As a result, the “Neutral” recommendation reflects our expectation that the stock will perform broadly in line with the market.

For a comprehensive analysis of Empire's financial health, strategic initiatives and market positioning, you are encouraged to view the full Zacks research report. This in-depth report provides a detailed discussion of the company's operational strategies, financial performance, and the potential risks and opportunities that lie ahead.

Read the full Research Report on Empire here>>>

Note: Our initiation of coverage on Empire, which has a modest market capitalization of $118.6 million, aims to equip investors with the information needed to make informed decisions in this promising but inherently risky segment of the market.

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Empire Petroleum Corporation (EP): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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