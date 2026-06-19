Zacks Initiates Coverage of Catalyst With Outperform Recommendation

Zacks Investment Research has recently initiated coverage of Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. CLST with an Outperform recommendation, reflecting the company’s compelling growth prospects, improving balance sheet strength and attractive valuation.

A key driver behind the positive outlook is Catalyst’s pending acquisition of Lakeside Bancshares, announced in April 2026 and expected to close in the third quarter. The transaction is transformational in nature, with the combined company projected to have approximately $627 million in assets and nearly $470 million in deposits. Management believes the deal will significantly expand the bank’s market presence across Louisiana while creating opportunities for greater operating leverage, enhanced competitiveness and future revenue growth.

Catalyst is also demonstrating encouraging momentum in its core banking franchise. During the first quarter of 2026, deposits increased 5.5% from 2025-end level, led by strong growth in non-interest-bearing and savings accounts. The expansion of these lower-cost funding sources has helped improve funding economics and positions the company to generate more resilient earnings across varying interest-rate environments.

Another highlight is the company’s strengthened liquidity profile. Cash and cash equivalents surged more than 50% from year-end level, while borrowings declined substantially. Combined with significant unused borrowing capacity, Catalyst appears well-positioned to support future growth initiatives and smoothly integrate the Lakeside acquisition, as highlighted by the research report.

Credit quality remains a bright spot. The bank reported a reversal of credit losses in the latest quarter, maintained limited net charge-offs and continued to exhibit stable asset quality metrics. These trends suggest disciplined underwriting standards and prudent risk management despite a challenging operating environment. Additionally, Catalyst has demonstrated a shareholder-friendly approach through active share repurchases.

Despite the favorable outlook, Catalyst faces some near-term challenges, as outlined in the report. Total loans declined during the first quarter of 2026 following the payoff of a large commercial lending relationship, and continued loan runoff could limit future revenue growth. The company also experienced modest net interest margin compression as asset yields softened in a changing rate environment.

Earnings remain under pressure from elevated operating expenses and acquisition-related costs tied to the pending Lakeside Bancshares transaction. Additionally, growth in public and uninsured deposits could increase funding sensitivity during periods of heightened competition, although management continues to maintain a strong liquidity position.

While the stock has delivered strong gains over the past year, its valuation remains discounted, which suggests a cautious investor outlook.

While risks remain, Catalyst’s transformational Lakeside Bancshares acquisition, improving liquidity position and solid credit quality position it well for continued momentum. For a comprehensive analysis of the company’s growth drivers and risk factors, read the full Zacks Investment Research report on CLST.

Read the full Research Report on Catalyst here>>>

Note: Our initiation of coverage on Catalyst, which has a modest market capitalization of $66.6 million, aims to equip investors with the information needed to make informed decisions in this promising but inherently risky segment of the market.

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Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (CLST): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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