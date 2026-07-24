Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Unity Software, HubSpot and GitLab

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 24, 2026 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Unity Software U, HubSpot HUBS and GitLab GTLB.

Industry: Internet Software

Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/2959565/3-internet-software-stocks-to-buy-from-a-challenging-industry

The Zacks Internet Software industry is facing meaningful execution challenges as AI adoption accelerates. One of the biggest concerns is balancing rapid software development with governance and security. Monetizing AI also presents challenges. Macroeconomic conditions continue to weigh on software spending.

The industry participants are facing the challenge of continuously investing in AI infrastructure while maintaining profitability. These players are committing substantial resources toward AI models, cloud infrastructure, engineering talent and platform modernization to remain competitive. However, industry players like Unity Software, HubSpot and GitLab are benefiting from rapid adoption of AI, which is expanding software usage. AI is driving higher platform engagement, broader enterprise adoption and new monetization opportunities.

Industry Description

The Zacks Internet Software industry comprises companies offering application performance monitoring, infrastructure and application software, DevOps deployment and Security software. Industry participants offer online payment solutions, asset optimization software, multi-cloud application security and delivery, social networking, 3D printing applications, and cloud content management solutions. They use the SaaS-based cloud computing model to deliver solutions to end-users, as well as enterprises.

Hence, subscription is the primary revenue source. Advertising is also a major revenue source. Industry participants target a variety of end markets, including banking and financial services, construction, consumer packaged goods, education, energy, legal, various service providers, federal governments, and animal health technology and services.

3 Trends Shaping the Future of the Internet Software Industry

Enterprise Software Infrastructure Growing Rapidly: The industry is benefiting from rapid AI adoption, which is driving demand for enterprise software infrastructure. AI-generated code is driving sharp increases in code pushes and platform usage, creating structural demand for DevSecOps platforms that can manage security, governance and deployment at machine scale. Growing requirement of integrated platforms capable of orchestrating both human developers and AI agents while maintaining compliance and operational control is benefiting the industry's prospects. Platform consolidation is becoming increasingly attractive as enterprises seek unified data and AI infrastructure.

Consumption-Based Pricing Gains Traction: The emergence of AI-native pricing models is a key catalyst. The industry players are moving beyond traditional seat-based licensing by introducing consumption-based credits and outcome-driven pricing. The companies are allowing customers to scale usage as AI adoption expands, opening new monetization channels that extend beyond conventional software subscriptions. AI-powered agents, automation and consumption-based pricing are creating incremental revenue streams while increasing customer productivity.

AI Agents & AI-Workloads Create Opportunities: The growing need to secure cloud platforms amid the increasing incidences of cyberattacks and hacking drives the demand for web-based cybersecurity software. As enterprises continue to move their on-premises workloads to cloud environments, application and infrastructure monitoring are gaining importance. This is increasing the demand for web-based performance management monitoring tools. AI applications, AI agents and cloud-based AI workloads are expanding the attack surface for businesses, which bodes well for industry participants.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Dim Prospects

The Zacks Internet Software industry, placed within the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector, carries a Zacks Industry Rank #152, which places it in the bottom 38% of more than 247 Zacks industries.

The group's Zacks Industry Rank, which is the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates dull near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than two to one.

The industry's position in the bottom 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries is a result of a negative earnings outlook for the constituent companies in aggregate. Looking at the aggregate earnings estimate revisions, it appears that analysts are pessimistic about this group's earnings growth potential. The industry's earnings estimates for 2026 have moved south by 1.7% since Aug. 31, 2025.

Given the bearish outlook of the industry, there are only a few stocks worth picking for healthy portfolio returns. However, before we present the top industry picks, it is worth looking at the industry's shareholder returns and current valuation first.

Industry Lags S&P 500 and Sector

The Zacks Internet Software industry has underperformed the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the S&P 500 Index in the past year.

The industry has dropped 14.8% over this period compared with the S&P 500's jump of 20.8% and the broader sector's appreciation of 29.9%.

Industry's Current Valuation

On the basis of forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S), which is a commonly used multiple for valuing Internet Software stocks, we see that the industry is currently trading at 3.96X compared with the S&P 500's 4.97X and the sector's forward 12-month P/S of 6.71X.

Over the last five years, the industry has traded as high as 6.12X and as low as 3.69X, with a median of 4.73X.

3 Internet Software Stocks to Buy Right Now

Unity Software: This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock is benefiting from the rapid adoption of AI across game development and interactive content creation. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

AI is accelerating game production, increasing new developer sign-ups and expanding demand for game discovery and monetization tools. The company is leveraging these trends through Vector, its AI-powered personalization platform, Unity AI for content creation and the upcoming commerce platform, while AI-native pricing models tied to agent usage are expected to create additional long-term revenue opportunities.

Unity shares have dropped 33.7% year to date (YTD). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings has inched up by a penny to $1.04 per share over the past 30 days.

HubSpot: Another Zacks Rank #1 company, HubSpot's growth outlook is supported by rising enterprise adoption, platform consolidation and increasing AI monetization. The company continues to benefit from upmarket customer wins, multi-hub adoption and pricing initiatives, while AI-enabled offerings such as Customer Agent, Prospecting Agent and Data Agent are driving higher credit consumption and expanding recurring revenue opportunities.

The company believes that combining unified customer data with AI agents positions HubSpot as a comprehensive growth platform, enabling customers to automate marketing, sales and service workflows while increasing platform adoption over time.

HUBS shares have dropped 48.9% YTD. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2026 earnings is pegged at $13.11 per share, down by a penny in the past 30 days.

GitLab: This Zacks Rank #1 company is well positioned to benefit from the structural shift toward AI-powered software engineering. GitLab is winning larger enterprise deals as customers consolidate DevSecOps workflows on a single platform with integrated security, compliance, and AI. GitLab Ultimate anchors the upsell motion, while Dedicated and the Duo Agent Platform broaden deployment and monetization choices.

GitLab's fiscal 2027 guidance points to continued revenue growth with non-GAAP operating profitability, supported by high cash generation and ongoing share repurchases. Remaining performance obligations of near $1.1 billion support revenue visibility as renewals and expansions flow through. Rising SaaS activity and early credit consumption indicate AI-assisted development is increasing usage across GitLab's lifecycle.

GitLab shares have dropped 16.4% YTD. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GTLB's fiscal 2027 earnings is pegged at 81 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days.

Free: Instant Access to Zacks' Market-Crushing Strategies

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can tap into those powerful strategies – and the high-potential stocks they uncover – free. No strings attached.

Get all the details here >>

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch/

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Unity Software Inc. (U) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GitLab Inc. (GTLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.