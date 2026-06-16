Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Logitech, Turtle Beach, Immersion and TransAct

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 16, 2026 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Logitech International S.A. LOGI, Turtle Beach Corp. TBCH, Immersion Corp. IMMR and TransAct Technologies Inc. TACT.

Industry: Computer - Peripheral

Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/2937062/4-computer-peripheral-stocks-to-watch-despite-industry-headwinds

The near-term outlook for companies under the Zacks Computer-Peripheral Equipment industry is likely to be negatively impacted by growing economic slowdown concerns amid ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties and geopolitical tensions. Protracted inflationary conditions and still-high interest rates have induced sluggishness in IT spending, affecting the demand for computer peripherals.

The U.S. government’s tariff policies and ongoing war in the Middle East have raised costs for both suppliers and end-users, negatively impacting overall demand. The International Data Corporation’s (“IDC”) latest forecast of a decline in PC shipments in 2026 may negatively affect the industry’s growth momentum, as PCs are the main sales booster for computer peripheral products.

Nonetheless, Logitech International S.A., Turtle Beach Corp., Immersion Corp. and TransAct Technologies Inc. are well-poised to benefit from the growing demand for professional gaming accessories, touchscreen, wireless devices, audio products and smart glasses. The growing adoption of RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) technology due to its ability to automate tracking, boost operational efficiency and enhance customer experiences across industries like retail, healthcare and logistics is also aiding the growth of companies in the computer peripheral industry.

Industry Description

The Zacks Computer-Peripheral Equipment industry comprises companies that offer computer input, output and storage devices. These include keyboards, mice, LCD panels, smart glass, analog-to-digital imaging solutions, touch sensors, 3D printers & additive manufacturing and transaction-based printer products, among others. Video gaming accessories, including gaming mice, wired gaming headsets, in-ear gaming headphones and controllers for Xbox One and PlayStation, are offered by these companies. The highly competitive nature of the industry is encouraging participants to develop innovative and relevant products that meet the current demand trend. This is strengthening their product portfolios.

Trends Shaping the Future of the Industry

Shift in Consumer Preference, a Key Catalyst: The gradual shift in consumer preference from mobile gaming to a more professional gaming experience is a major growth driver. The launch of advanced gaming devices and the rising popularity of e-sports leagues are expected to boost prospects. E-sports is also likely to continue aiding the total addressable market in the gaming peripheral industry.

The 3D printing market presents a favorable long-term investment opportunity as a large number of engineers, designers, architects and entrepreneurs are resorting to 3D solutions for primary designing and product modeling. The increasing adoption of advanced 3D technologies across various industries, including medical, aerospace and automotive, is a significant driving force for this industry.

Expanding Global Footprint: The expansion of the total addressable market bodes well for the industry participants. As per a report by The Business Research Company, the global computer peripherals equipment market size is projected to reach $189.54 billion by 2030 from $162.9 billion in 2025, indicating a CAGR of 3.2% during the period. Deepening penetration into price-sensitive regions, such as the Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa, through low-cost, high-quality products aids growth prospects.

PC Shipment Decline to Hurt Computer Peripheral Demand: The latest forecast of a decline in PC shipments in 2026 by IDC does not bode well for the computer peripheral equipment industry’s growth prospects in the near term. IDC projects that PC shipments in 2026 will plunge 11.3%, mainly due to supply shortages of key memory components. The main reason behind memory supply shortages is the explosive growth of artificial intelligence (AI). A decline in PC sales may negatively impact the industry’s growth momentum, as PCs are the main sales booster for computer peripheral products.

Macroeconomic Headwinds May Impact IT Spending: High interest rates and prolonged inflationary conditions are affecting consumer spending. On the other hand, enterprises are postponing their large IT spending plans due to a weakening global economy amid ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical issues. The U.S. government’s tariff policies on imports could raise costs for both suppliers and end-users. The ongoing war in the Middle East region could trigger an economic slowdown globally. This does not bode well for the prospects of the computer peripheral equipment market in the near term.

Elevated Operating Expenses to Hurt Profitability: To survive in the highly competitive computer peripheral market, each player is aggressively investing in research and development to enhance their product portfolios and broaden their capabilities. Companies are seeking to improve their sales and marketing capabilities, particularly by expanding their sales force. Elevated operating expenses, aimed at capturing more market share, are likely to dent margins in the near term.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Bleak Prospects

The Zacks Computer-Peripheral Equipment industry is housed within the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector. It carries a Zacks Industry Rank #175, which places it in the bottom 29% of nearly 250 Zacks industries.

The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, which is basically the average of the Zacks Rank of all member stocks, indicates dim near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

The industry’s positioning in the bottom 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries is a result of the negative earnings outlook for the constituent companies in aggregate. Looking at the aggregate earnings estimate revisions, it appears that analysts are pessimistic about this group’s earnings growth potential.

Despite the gloomy industry outlook, a few stocks are worth buying. However, before we present the top industry picks, it is worth taking a look at the industry’s shareholder returns and current valuation.

Industry Underperforms S&P 500 and Sector

The Zacks Computer-Peripheral Equipment industry has underperformed the S&P 500 composite and the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector in the trailing 12 months.

The industry has soared 20.7% during this period. The S&P 500 and the broader sector have risen 26.1% and 41.5%, respectively, over the same time frame.

Industry's Current Valuation

Based on the forward 12-month P/S, which is a commonly used multiple for valuing computer peripheral stocks, we see that the industry is currently trading at 0.76X compared with the S&P 500’s 5.08X and the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s 6.52X.

Over the last five years, the industry has traded as high as 4.81X, as low as 0.20X and at the median of 0.67X.

4 Computer Peripheral Equipment Stocks to Watch

Logitech is a global leader in peripherals for personal computers and other digital platforms. The company develops and markets innovative products in PC navigation, Internet communications, digital music, home entertainment control, video security, interactive gaming and wireless devices.

Increasing hybrid work trends are likely to boost demand for Logitech’s video collaboration, keyboards & combos and pointing device tools. Thriving cloud-based video conferencing services continue to be its key catalyst. The rising adoption of new mobile platforms in both mature and emerging markets should fuel the demand for peripherals and accessories. Its partnerships with companies like Zoom Video and Microsoft are major upsides.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2027 earnings has been revised upward by a penny to $5.78 per share over the past 30 days. Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 27.4% over the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Turtle Beach is an audio technology company. It designs audio products for consumer, commercial and healthcare markets. The company markets premium headsets for use with personal computers, mobile devices and video game consoles.

Turtle Beach is poised for a significant turnaround, transforming from a headset-focused company into a diversified gaming peripheral leader. Following the accretive PDP acquisition in 2024, TBCH boasts a stronger product portfolio. The acquisition has also helped it improve cost structures from manufacturing shifts to Vietnam, resulting in gross margin expansion.

With anticipated catalysts like the Nintendo Switch 2 and Grand Theft Auto VI driving demand, combined with 50% more product launches planned for 2026, Turtle Beach is likely to witness growth in the top and bottom lines in the upcoming quarters.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings has been revised downward by 20.2% to 71 cents per share over the past 60 days. Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 company have declined 1.1% over the past year.

Immersion is a trailblazer in the flourishing haptic technology space, which provides tactile feedback for several industries, such as gaming, automotive and virtual reality (VR). The demand for haptic technology is growing, and IMMR’s strong intellectual property portfolio, backed by several patents, positions it well to capitalize on this growth.

Immersion’s technology is already integrated into more than three billion devices globally. Its impressive client base includes more than 150 licensed customers. This Zacks Rank #3 company’s strong market presence solidifies its position as a key player in the haptic technology space.

IMMR’s partnerships are a major factor driving its market success. Licensing agreements with Sony Group, Samsung and Meta Platforms extend Immersion’s reach into VR, gaming and mobile markets.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2027 earnings has remained unchanged at 26 cents per share over the past 30 days. IMMR stock has declined 17.2% over the past 12 months.

TransAct Technologies designs, develops, manufactures, and markets transaction-based printers and related products under the BOHA, AccuDate, Epic and Ithaca brand names. This Zacks Rank #3 company focuses on five vertical markets: point-of-sale, gaming and lottery, financial services, kiosks and the Internet.

TransAct Technologies is benefiting from the growing demand for its products and services amid accelerated digital transformation and business automation across organizations. The company's printers are trusted worldwide to provide crisp, clean transaction records from receipts, tickets and coupons, register journals and other documents.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the 2026 bottom line is pegged at a loss of 5 cents per share. The stock has rallied 46.9% over the past year.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Immersion Corporation (IMMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (TACT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Turtle Beach Corporation (TBCH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.