Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Kla,Teradyne and Flex

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 5, 2026 – Today, Zacks Equity Research Kla KLAC, Teradyne TER and Flex FLEX.

Industry: Electronics

Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/2932375/3-electronics-stocks-set-to-benefit-from-a-prospering-industry

The Zacks Electronics – Miscellaneous Products industry players like Kla, Teradyne and Flex are benefiting from higher spending on artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, data center and cloud computing. Broad-based strength across leading-edge logic, memory, and advanced packaging markets bodes well for industry participants. Continuing investments in data centers, high-performance computing and 5G end markets are the key catalysts.

Fab (foundry) expansion in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan and China, as well as higher spending on memory equipment, are expected to drive growth in 2026 and beyond. However, the industry has been suffering from challenging macroeconomic conditions due to higher tariffs and trade restrictions. The global economic turmoil is expected to keep the semiconductor capex in check, which does not bode well for industry participants in the near term.

Industry Description

The Zacks Electronics – Miscellaneous Products industry includes a number of original equipment manufacturers of power products, drivetrains, green energy solutions, remote-control systems, GPS navigation, home automation systems, healthcare devices, industry/factory automation, robotics, semiconductor and optical applications and energy management solutions. The industry is evolving on digital transformation and the growing demand for silicon across multiple markets. The increasing cost of manufacturing bodes well for equipment suppliers, while the growing demand for silicon is positive for semiconductor companies.

Apart from the United States, companies in this industry are based in Japan, Germany, the Netherlands and Switzerland. These companies either have manufacturing operations in China and Southeast Asia or generate significant revenues from these regions.

4 Trends Shaping the Future of the Industry

Solid Capital Spending Drives Prospects: Ongoing technology transition due to rapid deployment of AI is driving product complexities, which is raising the demand for solutions provided by industry participants. More complex designs, accelerating product cycles and high-value wafer volumes are growing the demand for advanced packaging. Increasing investment in expanding manufacturing capacity by semiconductor companies is a key catalyst in the long run.

Since semiconductor companies are major customers of miscellaneous electronics product manufacturers, the trend bodes well for industry participants. In addition, rising spending on advanced nodes — 7 nm, 5 nm, 3 nm and 2 nm processes from logic and foundry customers — favors industry participants. Logic and foundry spending is anticipated to be healthy this year.

Strong Demand for AI, Data Center and Cloud Computing Solutions: Industry participants are riding on strong AI infrastructure investments, increasing compute intensity, and the need for more advanced power, thermal, automation and testing solutions. Strong hyperscaler spending, rapid advanced packaging adoption and large-scale data center buildouts are key catalysts.

The rapid growth of AI workloads is increasing process complexity, driving higher demand for process control, metrology, inspection, specialty materials, precision timing and semiconductor test equipment. Meaningful recovery in industrial automation and digital infrastructure markets bodes well for industry participants.

Demand for Integrated Solutions is Rising: The industry is increasingly moving toward integrated solutions that combine compute, power, cooling, automation and energy management. This shift from discrete subsystem deployments is creating opportunities for suppliers with broad technology portfolios and systems-level capabilities.

Challenging Macroeconomic Conditions Acts as Headwind: Industry participants are suffering from challenging macroeconomic conditions globally, with enterprises in automotive, industrial and energy end-markets showing reluctance in committing to multi-year deals. Supply chains remain under pressure as companies work to secure capacity and critical components to support rapidly rising AI-driven demand, while extended lead times and infrastructure bottlenecks, particularly around power availability, are constraining the pace of data center deployment. Additionally, memory price volatility, tariff-related cost increases, and the growing concentration of demand among a small number of hyperscale and AI customers are major concerns for industry players.

Zacks Industry Rank

The Zacks Electronics – Miscellaneous Products industry is housed within the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector. It carries a Zacks Industry Rank #60, which places it in the top 24% of more than 250 Zacks industries.

The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, which is the average of the Zacks Rank of all member stocks, indicates bullish near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than two to one.

The industry’s positioning in the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries is a result of the positive earnings outlook for the constituent companies in aggregate. Looking at the aggregate earnings estimate revisions, it appears that analysts are optimistic about this group’s earnings growth potential. Since Dec. 31, 2025, earnings estimates for the industry for the current year have moved north by 5.5%.

Given the bullish prospects, there are many stocks worth buying in the industry. But before we present those stocks, let us take a look at the industry’s recent stock-market performance and valuation picture.

Industry Beats S&P 500, Broader Sector

The Zacks Electronics – Miscellaneous Products industry has outperformed the S&P 500 and the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector in the past year.

The industry has appreciated 85.8% during this period against the S&P 500 composite’s return of 54.9% and the broader sector’s appreciation of 31%.

Industry's Current Valuation

On the basis of the forward 12-month P/E, which is a commonly used multiple for valuing Electronics-Miscellaneous products companies, we see that the industry is currently trading at 31.83X compared with the S&P 500’s 22.17X and the sector’s forward-12-month P/E of 26.69X.

Over the last five years, the industry has traded as high as 31.83X and as low as 23.02X, with the median being 25.36X.

3 Stocks to Buy Right Now

Teradyne: This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company’s shares have appreciated 111.7% year to date (YTD). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Teradyne is benefiting from strong AI-related demand that is driving up huge investments in cloud AI build-out as customers accelerate production of a wide range of AI accelerators, networking, memory and power devices. AI compute is witnessing rapid technological progress, which is bringing rapid transformation to design, process and packaging technologies for AI compute. This trend bodes well for Teradyne’s long-term prospects.

For the second quarter of 2026, Teradyne expects revenues in the range of $1.150-$1.250 billion. Non-GAAP earnings are projected to be in the range of $1.86-$2.15 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Teradyne’s second quarter 2026 earnings is currently pegged at $1.99 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Teradyne’s 2026 earnings has been steady at $7.09 per share over the past 30 days.

Flex: Another Zacks Rank #1 stock, Flex has evolved into an end-to-end solutions provider where it is engaged in design, procurement, manufacturing and supply services for a broad range of products. Additionally, it offers value-added services in design, metal, components, supply chain management integration and aftermarket services like the circular economy. These capabilities and a diversified end-market and client base remain key positives for the company’s business model.

For fiscal 2027, Flex expects net sales to range between $32.3 billion and $33.8 billion, representing growth of approximately 18% at the midpoint of the guidance. Adjusted earnings are expected to range from $4.21 to $4.51 per share, implying growth of 32% at the midpoint.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FLEX’s fiscal 2027 earnings has increased 24% over the past 30 days to $4.45 per share. Flex shares have surged 168.1% YTD.

KLA: This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company is benefiting from strong demand for leading-edge logic, high-bandwidth memory (HBM) and advanced packaging, which is driving market share growth in the semiconductor industry. Accelerating investment in AI infrastructure bodes well for KLA’s prospects. KLA’s robust portfolio and its leadership in process control systems are enabling customers to manage increasing design complexity.

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, KLA expects revenues of $3.575 billion (plus or minus $200 million). The company’s non-GAAP earnings outlook is $9.87 (plus or minus $1) per share.

KLAC shares have surged 74.9% YTD. The consensus mark for KLA’s fiscal 2026 earnings has been steady at $37.06 per share over the past 30 days.

Free: Instant Access to Zacks' Market-Crushing Strategies

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can tap into those powerful strategies – and the high-potential stocks they uncover – free. No strings attached.

Get all the details here >>

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch/

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

KLA Corporation (KLAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Teradyne, Inc. (TER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.