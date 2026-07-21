Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Applied Materials, Lam Research and FormFactor

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 21, 2026 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Applied Materials AMAT, Lam Research LRCX and FormFactor FORM.

Industry: Semiconductors

Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/2956584/3-stocks-to-buy-from-the-prospering-semiconductor-industry

The Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry players are benefiting from the growing proliferation of artificial intelligence (AI). AI demand is expanding beyond model training into inference, agentic AI and eventually physical AI, creating sustained demand for advanced semiconductors. Rather than being concentrated in a single chip category, AI is increasing investments across leading-edge logic, DRAM, NAND, High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM) and advanced packaging.

These have turned out to be boons for industry players like Applied Materials, Lam Research and FormFactor. Increasing demand for AI-supportive chips from hyperscalers is a major growth driver. However, the industry is suffering from supply chain constraints and increasing manufacturing costs related to advanced packaging and larger HBM stacks. Tariffs on trade partners, including China, are expected to hurt the industry's prospects.

Industry Description

The Zacks Electronics – Semiconductors industry comprises companies that provide a wide range of semiconductor technologies. Their offerings include packaging and test services, wafer cleaning, factory automation, face detection and image-recognition capabilities to develop smart and connected products. The industry participants primarily cater to end markets that include consumer electronics, communications, computing, industrial and automotive.

The companies are increasing their spending on research and development to stay afloat in an era of technological advancements and changing industry standards. The industry is experiencing solid demand for advanced electronic equipment, which is helping its participants increase their investments in cost-effective process technologies.

What's Shaping the Future of the Electronics - Semiconductors Industry?

AI Demand Driving Prospects: Industry participants are benefiting from growing demand for advanced manufacturing processes and energy-efficient computing power, both of which are needed to develop AI-supportive chips. AI is gaining popularity thanks to multimodal learning and growing context awareness. The emergence of Gen AI and Agentic AI has further enhanced AI's capabilities, making it a key driver of efficiency, automation and innovation.

Significant improvements in computing hardware (GPUs and TPUs) are allowing the development of more complex AI models. The growing number of high-speed data centers worldwide, which require ultra-fast Internet that 5G promises to deliver, is a tailwind. Spending on AI infrastructure is expected to accelerate in 2026 and 2027 as enterprises continue to leverage AI as part of their digital transformation efforts.

Smart Devices Aiding Computing Demand: Smart devices need computing and learning capabilities to perform functions like face detection, image recognition and video analytics capabilities. These require high levels of processing power, speed and memory and low power consumption, as well as better graphics processors and solutions, which bode well for the industry. Graphic solutions help increase the speed of rendering images and improve image resolution and color definition.

Prospects Around Advanced Packaging Robust: The increasing demand for miniaturization, greater functionality, lower power consumption, and improved thermal and electrical performance are driving the demand for semiconductor packaging and test technologies. The growing requirement for advanced packaging is gaining traction in the semiconductor industry, which is a key catalyst for industry participants.

Complex Process Drives Demand: The requirement for faster, more powerful and energy-efficient semiconductors is expected to increase rapidly with the robust adoption of cloud computing, IoT and AI. Semiconductor manufacturers are primarily looking to maximize manufacturing yields at lower costs, making semiconductor manufacturing processes more complex and driving the demand for solutions offered by industry participants. The rapid adoption of IoT-supported factory automation solutions is another contributing factor.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Bright Prospects

The Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry is housed within the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector. It currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #40, which places the industry in the top 16% of more than 250 Zacks industries.

The group's Zacks Industry Rank, which is the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates bullish near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than two to one.

The industry's positioning in the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries is a result of the positive earnings outlook for the constituent companies in aggregate. Looking at the aggregate earnings estimate revisions, it appears that analysts are optimistic about this group's earnings growth potential. Since Aug. 31, 2025, the industry's earnings estimates for the current year have moved up 32.1%.

Given the bullish prospects, there are a number of stocks that investors can consider for their portfolio. However, before we present the stocks, let us look at the industry's recent stock-market performance and valuation picture.

Industry Outperforms S&P 500 & Sector

The Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry has outperformed the Zacks S&P 500 composite and the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector in the past year.

The industry has appreciated 34.9% over this period compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector's return of 12% and the S&P 500's rise of 8.8%.

Industry's Current Valuation

On the basis of the forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio, which is a commonly used multiple for valuing electronics semiconductor stocks, the industry is currently trading at 28.28X versus the S&P 500 and the sector's 20.74X and 23.44X, respectively.

Over the past five years, the industry has traded as high as 39.96X and as low as 11.16X, with the median being 24.7X.

3 Electronics Semiconductor Stocks to Buy

Applied Materials: This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company is benefiting from AI-driven demand that is shifting wafer fabrication equipment spending toward leading-edge foundry-logic, DRAM and advanced packaging, where AMAT holds leading process positions. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Management expects these three areas to drive more than 80% of year-over-year total WFE growth in calendar 2026, with a similar profile in 2027. The company expects its semiconductor equipment business to grow more than 30% in calendar 2026 as customers expand cleanroom capacity and accelerate equipment pull-ins. This demand mix aligns with Applied Materials' stated leadership positions and supports a more durable multi-year spending cycle than prior compute-driven upturns.

Applied Materials stock has appreciated 106.1% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMAT's fiscal 2026 earnings has increased 4 cents over the past 30 days to $12.14 per share, suggesting 28.87% growth from the figure reported in fiscal 2025.

Lam Research: Another Zacks Rank #1 stock, Lam Research is benefiting from AI-driven increases in demand for deposition and etch tools across memory, foundry and advanced packaging industries. Management lifted its calendar year 2026 WFE outlook and sees growth continuing into 2027 as customers work through capacity and cleanroom constraints.

In NAND, LRCX expects conversion spending required to move existing capacity above 200 layers to be pulled forward, with most spending occurring before the end of 2027. This increases the runway for Lam Research's deposition and etch content as customers transition toward 256-layer and above class devices.

Lam Research's shares have appreciated 83% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LRCX's fiscal 2026 earnings has been steady at $5.68 per share over the past 30 days.

FormFactor: This Zacks Rank #1 company is benefiting from probe card demand tied to high-performance compute (HPC) and advanced packaging. Management expects the second quarter of 2026 to be another record quarter with sequential improvement in non-GAAP gross margin and earnings as yield, cycle-time and cost actions take hold and restructuring savings flow through.

Growing demand for advanced packaging is increasing both the number of test insertions and the complexity of each insertion, especially in high bandwidth memory (HBM). HBM requires higher speeds and tighter thermal specifications than standard DRAM, which supports higher-value probe card content. Diversification in foundry and logic is increasing FormFactor's exposure to HPC beyond memory. Co-packaged optics supported by silicon photonics remains a multi-year opportunity for FormFactor's systems and future consumables.

FormFactor has appreciated 89.2% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FORM's 2026 earnings has remained unchanged at $2.40 per share over the past 30 days.

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Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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