The Zacks Analyst Blog KTEC, CQQQ, KWEB and TCHI

For Immediate Releases

Chicago, IL – February 12, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks and ETFs featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include like KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF KTEC, Invesco China Technology ETF CQQQ, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF KWEB and iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF TCHI.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

DeepSeek Buzz Boosts China Tech ETFs

China’s growing influence in artificial intelligence (AI), as evident from DeeepSeek’s apparent success, has sparked renewed optimism in that country’s tech sector. The Hang Seng Tech Index climbed 1.8% on Friday, marking a 20% rebound from its January low. Leading the surge are Xiaomi Corp. and Alibaba Group, both rallying nearly 30% in that period, as they are seen as major beneficiaries of AI advancements.

DeepSeek AI: A Game-Changer for China’s Tech Industry

DeepSeek, a Chinese startup developing AI models, grabbed headlines with the release of its new R1 model in late January. According to Yahoo Finance, the company revealed that training the R1 model cost just $5.6 million, significantly less than the $100 million required to train OpenAI's GPT-4 model.

This raises important questions about AI investment and the potential rise of more cost-efficient AI agents, which could disrupt the current market dynamics. The DeepSeek revelation also reinforced China’s innovative capabilities in the tech sector (read: Will 2025 See Slowing AI Investments in Big Tech? ETFs in Focus).

“This sector has been overlooked, but there are bright spots,” said Sat Duhra, portfolio manager at Janus Henderson Investors in Singapore. “The DeepSeek announcement highlights how industrial policies like ‘Made in China 2025’ have propelled many industries toward world-class status,” as quoted on Bloomberg.

Alibaba’s AI Advances Boost Shares

Alibaba’s stock has also gained momentum, thanks to the company’s assertion that its latest AI model outperformed Meta Platforms’ Llama and DeepSeek’s V3 in key tests. This success stands out in a market that has long been weighed down by regulatory challenges and policy uncertainties. Alibaba's Accio, an AI-powered search engine for product sourcing, has attracted 500,000 small business users globally.

Baidu’s AI-Integrated Tools See Growth

Baidu, known for its search engine and Ernie chatbot, reported notable traction with its AI-integrated Wenku platform, which enables users to generate PowerPoint presentations and other documents quickly. As of 2023, the platform had 40 million paying users, contributing to a 60% year-over-year revenue increase.

Tencent's AI Agent Plans for WeChat

Tencent is preparing to integrate AI agents into WeChat, its popular messaging and social media app. CEO Pony Ma revealed the plans during a Jan. 13 address, indicating a push into AI-driven automation and user interaction.

Wall Street Analysts Turn Bullish on China

Global investment banks are increasingly optimistic about China’s tech sector. Deutsche Bank analysts predict a major shift in global investment strategies, forecasting a surge of interest in Chinese stocks, per the above-mentioned Bloomberg article.

HSBC echoed this sentiment, suggesting that the valuation gap between China and emerging markets could narrow as foreign investments rise. “A-share tech companies could further benefit from policy support,” said Steven Sun, head of research at HSBC Qianhai Securities Ltd, as mentioned on Bloomberg. However, he pointed out that China’s innovation must translate into profitability, which requires demand-side stimulus.

Cheaper Valuation of Chinese Tech Stocks

Chinese technology companies are now value stocks courtesy of AI tailwinds and attractive valuations. The Hang Seng Tech Index trades at 17 times forward earnings estimates, significantly lower than the Nasdaq 100’s 27 times, according to Bloomberg data.

Alibaba’s P/B (Most Recent Quarter or MRQ) is 1.59X versus the underlying Internet - Commerce industry’s P/B of 1.77X. Price/Cash Flow (Most Recent Fiscal Year or MRFY) is 9.39X versus the industry measure of 16.87X. Price/Earnings (TTM) of the BABA stock stands at 11.71X versus the industry measure of 20.04X.

Baidu’s P/B is 0.81X versus the underlying Internet – Services industry’s P/B of 2.23X. Price/Cash Flow (Most Recent Fiscal Year or MRFY) is 4.97X versus the industry measure of 12.31X.

Any Weaknesses?

Despite the potential for growth, there are inherent weaknesses in the space. The tech sector's reliance on government policies and the ongoing geopolitical tensions like the tariff war pose risks to the stability of investments. Plus, most Chinese tech companies’ growth rates are below their underlying operating industries.

China Tech ETFs in Focus

China tech-based exchange-traded funds (ETFs) like KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF, Invesco China Technology ETF, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF have added 9.5%, 5.8%, 6.9% and 5.1%, so far this year, respectively (as of Feb. 6, 2025).

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Get it free >>

Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Previewreports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (KTEC): ETF Research Reports

Invesco China Technology ETF (CQQQ): ETF Research Reports

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB): ETF Research Reports

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (TCHI): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.