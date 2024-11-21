The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Target, TJX, NVIDIA, Palo Alto Networks and Snowflake

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – November 21, 2024 – Zacks.com announces the list of Stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Target TGT, TJX Companies TJX, NVIDIA NVDA, Palo Alto Networks PANW and Snowflake SNOW.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

NVIDIA Beats, After-Market Yawns; PANW and SNOW Report, Too

Market indexes were flat on the day Wednesday, with some mixed big-box retail earnings numbers from Target which missed and TJX Companies which beat, but without a lot to hang our hat on. The major indexes were in the red most of the day; only the Nasdaq was (slightly) there at the close.

The Dow gained +139 points on the session, +0.32%, while the S&P 500 was virtually flat at +0.008% at the close and the small-cap Russell 2000 was +0.045% on the day. The Nasdaq posted a minor negative, -21 points or -0.11%. Bond yields remain tame at +4.412% on the 10-year and +4.319% on the 2-year.

NVIDIA Beats Q3 Estimates Once Again

NVIDIA outperformed expectations for its eight straight earnings beat Wednesday afternoon, posting earnings of 81 cents per share versus 75 cents expected. This amounted to a year-over-year earnings gain of +103%. Revenues in the quarter grew to $35.1 billion, nicely above the anticipated $33.2 billion.

In the quarter, revenue for NVIDIA’s Data Center grew +94% year over year and +17% quarter after quarter, to $30.8 billion. Non-GAAP Gross Margins guidance came in up +73.5%. And next-quarter revenue is now forecast to $37.5 billion. A damn good quarter, any way you slice it.

Yet NVDA shares bounced around lower for a while on the news, currently -2% in late trading. This often happens when a company is up +53% in just the past six months; NVDA is up +200% year to date. This follows a previous stellar year in the market. In fact, the stock is up +2600% in the past five years. And still a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Check out the updated Zacks Earnings Calendar here.

Palo Alto Networks, Snowflake Also Top Earnings Estimates

Not to be outdone, Zacks Rank #2 (Buy)-rated cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks also posted a fiscal Q1 earnings beat in its fiscal Q1 yesterday afternoon: earnings of $1.56 per share surpassed the Zacks consensus $1.48 and the $1.38 per share reported in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues were in-line with expectations at $2.1 billion, which may be the reason why shares sold off -5% on the news. Guidance pushed higher the top of its ranges — most impressively on full-year earnings up to $6.39 per share — with Next Generation Security ARR at the company +40% and guiding higher. Palo Alto also announced a 2-for-1 stock split.

Montana-based software company Snowflake outpaced Q3 expectations on both top and bottom lines, with shares climbing +18% on the news in after-hours trading. Earnings of 22 cents a share outdid the Zacks consensus by 7 cents, while $900.3 million in revenues grew +29% year over year and beat the consensus $898.77 million. The company reported a Net Revenue Retention Rate of +127%.

