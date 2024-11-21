The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Super Micro Computer, Marvell and NVIDIA

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – November 21, 2024 – Zacks.com announces the list of Stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI, Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL and NVIDIA Corporation NVDA.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

This is Why SMCI Stock Bounced Back, and Why It’s Time to Buy

The artificial intelligence (AI) driven enthusiasm benefited Super Micro Computer, Inc., better known as Supermicro. However, self-inflicted setbacks resulted in a sharp decline in share prices. Despite this, the SMCI stock rebounded strongly, becoming the top performer on the S&P 500 on Tuesday with a 31.2% increase. Does this turnaround prompt consideration about the right time to invest in the SMCI stock? Let’s see –

What Plagued SMCI Stock?

In recent times, Supermicro faced a slew of discouraging news that dragged its share price down. In August, Hindenburg Research alleged that Supermicro was involved in accounting irregularities, and the bearish report had a devastating impact on the SMCI stock. The following day, things worsened after Supermicro declared that it would delay filing its annual 10-K report with the SEC.

A few weeks later, the DOJ investigated Supermicro for accounting violations, while the Nasdaq issued a letter of non-compliance that threatened to delist the company from the tech-laden index. If delisted, the stock may trade over the counter, affecting trading volume. Adding to the woes, Supermicro’s auditor, Ernst & Young, resigned over financial reporting standard issues. Maybe there was a disagreement about accounting practices with management.

Lastly, in another regulatory filing, Supermicro declared that it would not submit its recent quarterly report, which raised the magnitude of the company’s dilemmas and prompted investors to sell SMCI stock. However, investors have begun to load up Supermicro’s shares from yesterday’s trading session.

Why Did SMCI Stock Rebound Yesterday?

Things are looking brighter for Supermicro’s investors, as the company hired an independent auditor—BDO, the fifth-biggest public accounting firm. BDO’s solid reputation is good news for Supermicro’s stakeholders as the company can file its annual 10-K report quickly and restore faith among market participants.

If the filing is done on time, Supermicro’s chances of being delisted from Nasdaq diminish. Supermicro is now better positioned to submit a compliance plan with the Nasdaq. Supermicro, anyhow, has a reputation for successfully settling issues related to accounting disclosures with the SEC. It did settle penalties issued by the SEC regarding accounting irregularities for fiscal years 2014 to 2017.

Moreover, BDO’s engagement suggests that Supermicro’s financials are more manageable than initially feared and that the independent auditor does have trust in management’s integrity. Otherwise, BDO wouldn’t have chosen to audit at this critical juncture. Drawing a parallel, Marvell Technology, Inc. faced a governance crisis in 2015 and its auditor left. However, Marvel engaged Deloitte and successfully restored compliance and regained investors’ confidence.

2 More Reasons to be Bullish on Super Micro Computer

Supermicro has a scalable business. After all, Supermicro’s business is intertangled with the semiconductor giant, NVIDIA Corporation. To mount AI chips, Supermicro’s AI servers are required. Also, Supermicro holds just a 10% share in the AI server market, leaving more room to expand the business (read more: The Better AI Stock to Buy Now: NVDA or SMCI).

Meanwhile, Supermicro’s noteworthy 34% return on equity (ROE) surpasses the Computer- Storage Devices industry’s 20.4%, signifying strong profitability, as any ROE of more than 20% is generally considered robust (read more: Post Hindenburg Report: Buy, Hold, or Sell SMCI Stock?).

SMCI Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist

While the chances of Supermicro being delisted from the Nasdaq lessen as the company appoints a new auditor and maintains a strong position in the AI server market, it makes all the sense to capitalize on the buying spree. And why not? After all, the

SMCI stock is less pricey. According to the price/earnings ratio, SMCI trades at 8.4X forward earnings. However, the industry’s forward earnings multiple is 14.5X.

SMCI stock rightfully has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Brokers also believe that the SMCI stock will scale upward from now on. They increased the average short-term price target of the SMCI stock by 157.2% to $55.39 from the last closing price of $21.54.

The highest short-term price target is $130, an upside of 503.5%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.0 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +44.9%, +48.4% and +55.2% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.