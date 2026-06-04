The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Stantec, CBIZ and Charles River

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 4, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks and featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Stantec Inc. STN, CBIZ, Inc. CBZ and Charles River Associates CRAI.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

3 Consulting Services Stocks to Consider Amid Industry Woes

Economic strength, encouraging service activities, and the success of the work-from-home trend enable Zacks Consulting Services industry players to meet demand.

Driven by these positives, investors interested in the industry would do well to consider stocks like Stantec Inc., CBIZ, Inc. and Charles River Associates in their portfolios.

About the Industry

Companies grouped under the Consulting Services category offer professional advice in management, IT, human resources, environmental regulations, logistics, marketing and real estate, serving multiple end markets. The space includes prominent names such as Accenture and Gartner.

The industry focuses on channeling money and efforts toward more effective operational components, such as technology, digital transformation and data-driven decision-making. To position themselves suitably in the post-pandemic era and better utilize the opportunities that an economic recovery will bring, service providers are increasing their efforts to formulate and reassess strategic initiatives, identify sources of demand and target end markets.

What's Shaping the Future of the Consulting Services Industry?

Exponential Growth: This multi-billion-dollar industry has entered a trajectory of exponential expansion since the 2008 financial crisis, fueled by digital transformation and innovation-driven efficiencies. The trend has sustained steady revenues, profits and cash-flow growth, enabling most industry players to distribute stable dividends.

Economic Recovery: The sector is a major beneficiary of the broader economy and increasingly digital-driven service activities. According to the second estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis, the economy remained resilient, with GDP growing 1.6% in the first quarter of 2026 against a 0.5% increase in the fourth quarter of 2025. Non-manufacturing activities remained strong, as reflected in the April Services PMI, which stayed above the 50% threshold for the 22nd consecutive month.

Strong Demand Environment: The consulting services industry remains among the least disrupted by recent global uncertainties. Even in volatile conditions, organizations seek extensive guidance on safeguarding their workforce while strengthening ties with consumers and shareholders. The industry was an early pioneer of remote collaboration, now embedded in the new normal. Its work model allows players to operate efficiently, increasingly powered by AI-driven insights, digital platforms and agile delivery frameworks.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Weak Near-Term Prospects

The Consulting Services industry, which is housed within the broader Business Services sector, currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank of #190. This rank places it in the bottom 23% of 246 Zacks industries.

The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, which is the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates weak near-term growth prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than two to one.

Before we present a few stocks that you may want to consider for your portfolio, let’s take a look at the industry’s recent stock market performance and current valuation.

Industry's Price Performance

The Consulting Services industry has underperformed the S&P 500 composite and the broader sector over the past 12 months.

The industry has declined 40.6% against the S&P 500 composite’s growth of 31.1%. The broader sector has declined 21.8% in the said time frame.

Industry's Current Valuation

On the basis of the forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E), which is a commonly used multiple for valuing consulting services companies, we see that the industry is currently trading at 14.67X, below the S&P 500’s 22.23X and the sector’s 17.38X.

Over the past five years, the industry has traded as high as 31.53X and as low as 14.39X, with a median of 26.15X.

3 Consulting Services Stocks to Consider

Stantec: The company provides professional services in infrastructure and facilities. It remains well-positioned for continued success, supported by industry resilience and effective internal strategies. STN benefits from strong macroeconomic and structural drivers while maintaining sharp execution on its projects, enabling margin expansion and earnings growth.

Stantec operates in a resilient sector shaped by long-term global needs, including water security, aging infrastructure, climate change response, advanced manufacturing and emerging technologies. These trends are expected to sustain strong project demand across regions.

Stantec’s consistent focus on high-quality project execution and addressing clients’ most urgent infrastructure and sustainability challenges supports steady growth. This disciplined approach continues to drive margin improvement and robust earnings performance.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2026 EPS has increased 0.5% in the past 60 days to $4.50. STN currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Charles River Associates: Technologically advanced analytic techniques continue to raise both complexity and safety expectations, and Charles Riveris well-positioned to capitalize on these shifts. With a highly educated employee base and in-depth industry knowledge, the company delivered growth with high-quality analytical and strategic consulting services across diverse industries.

Presence across North America and Europe has been benefiting the company for long-term growth. This international footprint also fosters collaboration with leading professionals globally, further solidifying its expertise and appeal. Its Forensic Services practice continued to see strong demand across cybersecurity, fraud investigations, trade-secret disputes and litigation support. The Legal and Regulatory Services and Energy and Life Sciences Services are also witnessing strong growth, while the Finance practice remains a significant revenue generator across corporate governance disputes, mergers, bankruptcy matters, securities litigation, insurance cases, and international arbitration.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2026 EPS has increased 1.1% in the past 60 days to $8.52. CRAI also currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

CBIZ: With its service breadth and specialized expertise, this provider of financial, insurance and advisory services has established itself as one of the largest professional services providers for middle-market businesses, solidifying its competitive edge and long-term growth potential.

CBIZ is entering a strong growth phase, fueled by strategic expansion and a reinforced market position. The integration of Marcum has unlocked new synergies, enhanced service offerings, and strengthened relationships with clients and stakeholders. The Marcum transaction significantly expands CBIZ’s capabilities and client base, positioning the firm for broader market reach and cross-selling opportunities.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2026 EPS has increased 7.7% in the past 60 days to $4.07. CBIZ currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

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Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

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