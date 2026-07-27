The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights INTC, DELL and PGR

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 27, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Intel Corp. INTC, Dell Technologies Inc. DELL and The Progressive Corp. PGR.

Top Research Reports for Intel, Dell and Progressive

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Intel Corp., Dell Technologies Inc. and The Progressive Corp. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Tensions Ease Slightly Ahead of Friday Trading



Today's Featured Research Reports



Intel’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry over the year-to-date period (+171.6% vs. +20.2%). The company remains focused on strengthening its capabilities in AI infrastructure, enterprise computing and advanced manufacturing through product innovation and continued ecosystem development. Rising adoption of Xeon processors and Intel 18A-based products, together with momentum in networking, AI infrastructure and edge deployments, supports its long-term growth.



Recent adoption of Intel Xeon 6 processors and Intel Arc Pro GPUs for sovereign AI deployments highlights growing enterprise acceptance of Intel’s AI computing platform and expands opportunities in secure on-premises AI environments. Growing traction in the autonomous car technology market is a positive.



However, fierce competition in the server, storage and networking markets is hindering margin. Manufacturing execution risks, geopolitical uncertainty, remain concerns.



(You can read the full research report on Intel here >>>)



Shares of Dell have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Micro Computers industry over the year-to-date period (+252.3% vs. +23.4%). The company is seeing demand for AI servers stay ahead of supply as customers accelerate deployments and lock in capacity. In first quarter fiscal 2027, the company booked $24.4 billion of AI orders, delivered $16.1 billion of AI server revenue, and ended with a $51.3 billion AI backlog.



Management raised fiscal 2027 revenue guidance to $165-$169 billion and lifted expected AI server revenue to about $60 billion. ISG profitability improved year over year, and traditional servers, storage and commercial PCs are expanding, supporting cash flow and continued buybacks and dividends. DELL’s core leverage ratio was 1.2x exiting the quarter, but the balance sheet remains geared.



However, unfavorable AI mix and memory constraints continue to keep gross margin under pressure. Competitive pricing, and unfavorable forex are other headwinds.



(You can read the full research report on Dell here >>>)



Progressive’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry over the year-to-date period (-3.2% vs. +0.6%). Due to non-conducive geopolitical landscape and macro uncertainties the company could face reduced demand for autos, which is having a corresponding negative impact on its growth prospects.



Also, it has a reinsurance program to offset some of its losses and a strong financial position overall. All these positives have led to the overvaluation of its shares, the main factor keeping us on the sideline.



Nevertheless, Progressive continues to gain on higher premiums, given its compelling product portfolio and strength in Personal auto, contributing about 75% of total premiums. Rate increases, personal auto application increases, improving retention rates and a strong independent agents' network should drive long-term premium growth and generate steady revenues. Investment in digital transformation should support this strength.



(You can read the full research report on Progressive here >>>)

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Intel Corporation (INTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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