The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Five Below, Casey's General Stores, Ross Stores and Dollar Tree

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 2, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Five Below, Inc. FIVE, Casey's General Stores, Inc. CASY, Ross Stores, Inc. ROST and Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

4 Must-Buy Retail Stocks as Lower Gas Prices Boost Consumer Confidence

U.S. consumer confidence showed only a modest improvement in June, reflecting a cautious shift in household sentiment rather than a broad-based recovery. The Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index edged up to 91.2 from a downwardly revised 90.6 in May, supported by easing inflation concerns as lower oil and gasoline prices reduced pressure on household budgets. The improvement followed a fragile Middle East truce that helped soften energy costs, offering consumers near-term relief.

Despite the slight increase in overall confidence, the underlying details remained mixed. The Present Situation Index declined 3 points to 116.4, indicating weaker assessments of current business and labor market conditions, even as views on business activity improved modestly. At the same time, the Expectations Index advanced 3 points to 74.4, suggesting consumers became somewhat less pessimistic about short-term income, business and employment prospects, though confidence in future conditions remained subdued.

For retail investors, the report presents a cautiously constructive backdrop. Easing gasoline prices could improve consumers' disposable income and support spending across discretionary and value-oriented retail categories. However, weakening labor market sentiment and restrained expectations for the economy suggest shoppers are likely to remain selective, favoring retailers with strong value propositions, pricing power and resilient execution over those dependent on broad-based discretionary demand.

Stocks such as Five Below, Inc., Casey's General Stores, Inc., Ross Stores, Inc. and Dollar Tree, Inc. stand out as well-positioned to navigate the current economic environment.

4 Prominent Stocks

Five Below: Value Retail Strategy Drives Customer Momentum

Five Below continues to strengthen its competitive position through a customer-first strategy centered on trend-right merchandise, compelling value and an engaging in-store experience. The company is gaining traction by leveraging social media, digital marketing and data-driven customer engagement to drive traffic, while its merchandising approach emphasizes curated product stories, faster trend adoption and a differentiated assortment. Management also sees significant opportunities to deepen customer relationships through personalized marketing, loyalty initiatives and omnichannel capabilities, while disciplined store expansion and investments in technology support long-term scalability.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Five Below's current financial-year sales and EPS implies growth of 14.7% and 34.3%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figure. For the next fiscal year, the consensus estimate indicates a 9.4% rise in sales and 9.3% growth in earnings. FIVE, which sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 70.1%, on average. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Casey's: Food Innovation Strengthens Growth Momentum

Casey's continues to reinforce its competitive position by combining a differentiated convenience retail model with a growing prepared food business, disciplined store expansion and operational excellence. The company is strengthening guest engagement through menu innovation, exclusive product offerings, an expanding rewards ecosystem and strategic acquisitions while maintaining a compelling value proposition across its stores.

Management remains confident in its ability to drive profitable growth through continued investment in food platforms, network expansion and efficiency initiatives, supported by a resilient business model that performs across economic cycles. With an aggressive three-year expansion plan to add at least 400 stores, Casey's remains a resilient growth play.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Casey's current financial-year sales and EPS implies growth of 16.6% and 9.9%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figure. For the next fiscal year, the consensus estimate indicates a 1% rise in sales and 12.3% growth in earnings. CASY, which sports a Zacks Rank #1, has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.4%, on average.

Ross Stores: Customer Acquisition Fuels Growth Momentum

Ross Stores continues to strengthen its market position through a customer-focused strategy that combines compelling branded assortments, value-driven pricing and enhanced marketing execution. The company is attracting new shoppers across demographics while improving the in-store experience, expanding its merchandise offering and securing greater access to opportunistic branded inventory. Management believes many of its merchandising, marketing and store initiatives remain in the early stages, providing ample runway for sustained traffic gains and market share expansion. With a resilient off-price business model and multiple growth levers in place, Ross Stores appears well-positioned to deliver durable long-term value for shareholders.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ross Stores' current financial-year sales and EPS implies growth of 9.1% and 17%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figure. For the next fiscal year, the consensus estimate indicates a 5.7% rise in sales and 9.6% growth in earnings. This Zacks Rank #1 company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.2%, on average.

Dollar Tree: Multi-Price Expansion Fuels Growth

Dollar Tree continues to strengthen its competitive position through an expanding multi-price assortment, disciplined execution and an unwavering focus on value, convenience and everyday affordability. The company is enhancing customer engagement with targeted marketing, improving store standards, modernizing its merchandise mix and leveraging data-driven insights to increase shopping frequency and broaden its appeal across income groups. Ongoing investments in operational efficiency, supply-chain capabilities and assortment innovation are reinforcing profitability while positioning the business to capture market share in a value-conscious retail environment.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dollar Tree's current financial-year sales and EPS implies growth of 6.5% and 21.4%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figure. For the next fiscal year, the consensus estimate indicates a 6.2% rise in sales and 10.2% growth in earnings. DLTR, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 32.1%, on average.

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Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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