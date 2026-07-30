The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Five Below, Casey's General Stores, Maplebear and Target

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 30, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Five Below, Inc. FIVE, Casey's General Stores, Inc. CASY, Maplebear Inc. CART and Target Corp. TGT.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Consumer Confidence Drops: Why These 4 Retail Stocks Are Still a Buy

U.S. consumer sentiment softened in July as households became more cautious about the economy and employment conditions. The Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index slipped to 90.8 from an upwardly revised 92.2 in June, with the Present Situation Index dropping 3.6 points to 114.9, marking its third consecutive monthly decline. Meanwhile, the Expectations Index held steady at 74.7. The deterioration in confidence was largely driven by weaker assessments of current business conditions and a softer view of the labor market.

Persistent inflationary pressures further dampened sentiment, as higher gasoline and grocery prices continued to strain household budgets. A rise in oil prices, fueled by escalating U.S.-Iran tensions, renewed fears about the cost of living and reduced consumers' purchasing power, making households more cautious about spending.

Although weakening consumer confidence could weigh on discretionary spending in the near term, it does not necessarily diminish the long-term investment appeal of high-quality retail stocks. Retailers with strong brand equity, effective pricing strategies, loyal customer bases and well-developed omnichannel capabilities are often better positioned to navigate periods of cautious consumer spending.

Investors may, therefore, continue to find opportunities in fundamentally strong retail companies — Five Below, Inc., Casey's General Stores, Inc., Maplebear Inc. and Target Corp. — that can gain market share and deliver consistent earnings growth despite a challenging macroeconomic backdrop.

Past-Year Stock Price Performance of FIVE, CASY, CART & TGT

4 Prominent Stocks

Five Below: Value Retail Strategy Drives Customer Momentum

Five Below continues to strengthen its competitive position through a customer-first strategy centered on trend-right merchandise, compelling value and an engaging in-store experience. The company is gaining traction by leveraging social media, digital marketing and data-driven customer engagement to drive traffic, while its merchandising approach emphasizes curated product stories, faster trend adoption and a differentiated assortment. Management also sees significant opportunities to deepen customer relationships through personalized marketing, loyalty initiatives and omnichannel capabilities, while disciplined store expansion and investments in technology support long-term scalability.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Five Below’s current financial-year sales and EPS implies growth of 15.1% and 36.1%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figure. For the next fiscal year, the consensus estimate indicates a 9.2% rise in sales and 9.1% growth in earnings. FIVE, which sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 70.1%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Casey's: Food Innovation Strengthens Growth

Casey's continues to reinforce its competitive position by combining a differentiated convenience retail model with a growing prepared food business, disciplined store expansion and operational excellence. The company is strengthening guest engagement through menu innovation, exclusive product offerings, an expanding rewards ecosystem and strategic acquisitions while maintaining a compelling value proposition across its stores. Management remains confident in its ability to drive profitable growth through continued investment in food platforms, network expansion and efficiency initiatives, supported by a resilient business model that performs across economic cycles. With an aggressive three-year expansion plan to add at least 400 stores, Casey’s remains a resilient growth play.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Casey's current financial-year sales and EPS implies growth of 16.6% and 10.3%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figure. For the next fiscal year, the consensus estimate indicates a 1% rise in sales and 11.1% growth in earnings. CASY, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.4%, on average.

Maplebear: AI Innovation and Enterprise Growth Fuel Momentum

Maplebear, doing business as Instacart, is strengthening its leadership in grocery technology by building an integrated ecosystem spanning its marketplace, enterprise platform and advertising business, with each reinforcing the others to deepen retailer relationships and enhance the customer experience. The company continues to execute well through AI-driven innovations such as Cart Assistant, expanded enterprise offerings, growing adoption of Storefront Pro and strategic international expansion, while its advertising platform and first-party data capabilities provide additional high-margin growth opportunities. Management's disciplined approach to balancing innovation, profitability, capital returns and strategic acquisitions underscores confidence in the business and its long-term strategy.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Instacart’s current financial-year sales and EPS implies growth of 12.1% and 34.4%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figure. For the next fiscal year, the consensus estimate indicates a 9.5% rise in sales and 23.4% growth in earnings. CART, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.8%, on average.

Target: Brand Strength and Omnichannel Reach Drive Resilience

Target is strengthening its competitive position through a disciplined strategy centered on merchandising leadership, an enhanced omnichannel shopping experience, operational excellence and targeted investments in technology and its store network. Management is seeing encouraging traction from expanded product assortments, exclusive brand partnerships, improved inventory availability and stronger guest engagement, while investments in supply-chain capabilities and store execution are supporting more consistent performance. The company's differentiated combination of style, value and convenience, together with its focus on serving busy families, reinforces its brand appeal and market positioning.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Target’s current financial-year sales and EPS implies growth of 3.9% and 10.3%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figure. For the next fiscal year, the consensus estimate indicates a 2.9% rise in sales and 6.4% growth in earnings. Target, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.2%, on average.

Free: Instant Access to Zacks' Market-Crushing Strategies

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can tap into those powerful strategies – and the high-potential stocks they uncover – free. No strings attached.

Get all the details here >>

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Target Corporation (TGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Maplebear Inc. (CART) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.