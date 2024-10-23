The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights DTE Energy, NextEra Energy and FirstEnergy

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – October 23, 2024 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: DTE Energy Co. DTE, NextEra Energy Partners LP NEP and FirstEnergy Corp. FE.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

3 Wind Energy Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q3 Earnings

The United States is expected to see robust demand for electric power from artificial intelligence (AI)-driven data center growth, widespread adoption of electric vehicles (EV), and an increase in residential demand. In this regard, renewable energy is emerging as an industry promising long-term gains.

Out of several forms of alternative energy, wind energy is at the forefront of the global transition toward renewable energy, a critical theme in combating climate change. Here, we have selected three utilities with a growing focus on wind energy. These are: DTE Energy Co., NextEra Energy Partners LP and FirstEnergy Corp.

Growing Demand for Wind Energy

Land-based, utility-scale wind turbines provide one of the lowest-priced energy sources available in the market right now. Furthermore, wind energy’s cost competitiveness continues to improve with advances in the science and technology of wind energy.

Apart from being an abundant and inexhaustible resource, wind also provides electricity without burning any fuel or polluting the air. Per the U.S. Department of Energy, wind energy in the country helps avoid 336 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually, which is equivalent to emissions from 73 million cars.

The demand for wind energy is rising globally. According to a Skyquest report, the global wind energy market size was valued at $87.66 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $174.67 billion by 2031 from $95.54 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 9%.

U.S. Federal incentives like the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) have bolstered wind energy investments, particularly in offshore wind, which is poised for substantial growth with the expected completion of new large-scale projects. The IRA extends and increases investment and production tax credits through 2024 for wind energy projects that begin construction before Jan. 1, 2025.

Per a U.S. Energy Information Administration report, among other renewable sources, wind is expected to contribute 19% to U.S. electricity generation growth in 2024. Renewables have historically generated maximum electricity in the spring when wind turbine output peaks.

3 Wind Energy Stocks to Buy Ahead of Earnings Results

These companies will report third-quarter 2024 earnings results this month. Moreover, these companies pay dividends regularly at an attractive rate. Each of our picks currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

DTE Energy Co. Shares to Gain From Wind Power Investment

DTE Energy is gaining substantially from a clean energy investment push that has received strong policy support following the 2022 U.S. Inflation Reduction Act. DTE has been investing steadily to enhance its renewable generation assets. DTE aims to invest more than $11 billion in clean energy transition over the next 10 years.

Through this solid investment, DTE aims to develop 6,500 MW of solar projects and 8,900 MW of wind projects by 2042. Additionally, it plans to accelerate the development of energy storage, targeting 780 MW through 2030 and 1,830 MW by 2042.

To promote clean energy, DTE has its MIGreen Power program, through which DTE Electric offers its customers the option to voluntarily source their energy usage from renewables. This program aims to substantially accelerate the development of new wind and solar projects across Michigan. As of June 2024, this program had nearly 100,000 residential customer subscriptions.

DTE Energy has an expected earnings growth rate of 16.9% for the current year. Although its revenue growth rate is negative for the current year, it is 4.3% for next year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.1% over the last 90 days. DTE has a current dividend yield of 3.17%. DTE Energy will report on Oct. 24, before the opening bell.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock to Benefit on Wind Energy Focus

NextEra Energy Partners has completed several financing agreements to secure funds for acquisitions and improve financial flexibility. The passage of the Inflation Reduction Act and the use of new technology are helping NEP develop renewable projects. NEP sold its Texas natural gas pipeline assets to become a pure-play renewable energy player.

NextEra Energy Partners expects to repower approximately 1.3 gigawatts of its existing wind facilities through 2026. NEP announced its plans to repower an additional 100 MW of wind facilities through 2026, bringing the total announced repowering to approximately 1,085 MW.

NEP sold its Canadian portfolio of wind and solar assets to enjoy the benefit of a lower effective domestic corporate tax rate and a longer tax shield than Canada. The decision to move out of Canada and use the proceeds in U.S. operations is expected to be accretive to long-term growth.

NextEra Energy has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 2.5% and more than 100%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 26.4% over the last 90 days. NEP has a current dividend yield of 13.82%. NextEra Energy will report on Oct. 23, before the opening bell.

Wind Power Boosts FirstEnergy Corp. Stock

FirstEnergy generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. FE operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. FE owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

FE operates 24,080 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines, and electric distribution systems, including 274,518 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits.

FirstEnergy has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 6.4% and 5.5%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.1% over the last 90 days. FE has a current dividend yield of 3.89%. FirstEnergy will report on Oct. 29, after the closing bell.

