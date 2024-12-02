The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Chevron, AstraZeneca and Arista Networks

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – December 2, 2024 – Zacks.com announces the list of Stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Chevron Corp. CVX, AstraZeneca PLC AZN and Arista Networks, Inc. ANET.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Chevron, AstraZeneca and Arista Networks

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Chevron Corp., AstraZeneca PLC and Arista Networks, Inc. These research reports have been hand-picked from roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Chevron’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas – Integrated – International industry over the past two years (-11.6% vs. +0.4%). The Zacks analyst believes that the energy major is highly exposed to the perils of oil price fluctuations.

Moreover, its planned acquisition of Hess Corporation faces regulatory scrutiny and legal challenges. Chevron has been a laggard compared to its European peers to jump onto the clean energy bandwagon.

However, Chevron has improved its cash from operations, allowing management to raise dividends regularly.

(You can read the full research report on Chevron here >>>)

AstraZeneca’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the last six months (-12.5% vs. -5.3%). The Zacks analyst believes that AstraZeneca’s diabetes franchise faces stiff competition, while pricing pressure hurts sales in the respiratory unit.

Yet, alongside investments in emerging markets, key drugs like Lynparza, Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Fasenra, Ultomiris and Farxiga should keep driving the company’s revenues. AstraZeneca’s pipeline is strong, with important pipeline data readouts lined up.

(You can read the full research report on AstraZeneca here >>>)

Shares of Arista Networks have outperformed the Zacks Communication - Components industry over the past year (+83.1% vs. +75.7%). Per the Zacks analyst, the company is benefiting from solid demand, driven by strong momentum in AI workloads, cloud networking and data center. Innovation in areas such as deep packet buffers, embedded optics and reversible cooling augurs well for its long-term growth.

However, Arista is up against some of the toughest competitors in cloud networking solutions. Customer concentration risk is also a concern.

(You can read the full research report on Arista Networks here >>>)

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.0 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +44.9%, +48.4% and +55.2% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Must-See: Solar Stocks Poised to Skyrocket

The solar industry stands to bounce back as tech companies and the economy transition away from fossil fuels to power the AI boom.

Trillions of dollars will be invested in clean energy over the coming years – and analysts predict solar will account for 80% of the renewable energy expansion. This creates an outsized opportunity to profit in the near-term and for years to come. But you have to pick the right stocks to get into.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.