The Zacks Analyst Blog Amazon, Target, Macy's and Bath & Body Works

How These Retailers Are Gearing Up for Earnings Season

As the holiday season nears, retailers are mobilizing resources to meet the demand of shoppers seeking attractive deals. With the anticipation of an uptick in consumer activity, industry leaders are focusing on bolstering their workforce through extensive seasonal hiring initiatives.

According to a recent report from Challenger, Gray & Christmas, U.S. retailers are poised to deploy about 520,000 seasonal employees in the final quarter of 2024. This recruitment is aimed at enhancing in-store customer service and optimizing online order fulfillment capabilities.

Several major retailers have announced their hiring plans for the holiday season. Amazon.com, Inc., Target Corp., Macy's, Inc. and Bath & Body Works, Inc. are among the companies gearing up to add seasonal staff to meet the anticipated demand. These retailers aim to enhance customer service and streamline operations as shoppers flock to stores and online platforms during this busy time.

Amazon is making significant strides in its hiring efforts, planning to onboard 250,000 seasonal associates across the nation. This recruitment drive includes both part-time and full-time positions in fulfillment centers and transportation roles. To attract talent, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company is investing $2.2 billion to boost pay for its seasonal workforce, offering a competitive wage of at least $18 per hour, along with health care benefits.

In contrast to Amazon, Target, a Zacks Rank #3 company, is aiming to recruit around 100,000 seasonal workers to support its stores and supply-chain facilities during the holiday season. These seasonal roles will help with Order Pickup, Drive-up and fulfilling holiday orders, ensuring fast and efficient service for customers.

Shoppers can take advantage of Target’s flexible fulfillment options, including Drive Up, Order Pickup and same-day delivery through Shipt. Free two-day shipping is also available for orders above $35. Target Circle members enjoy additional perks, such as an extra 5% off purchases when using a Target Circle card.

Keeping in mind the festive rush, Macy’s has announced plans to hire more than 31,500 full and part-time seasonal employees for the upcoming holiday season. These positions will support operations at Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury stores, as well as its distribution centers.

Bath & Body Works, a Zacks Rank #3 company, is preparing to cater to the heightened shopping frenzy by adding 30,000 dedicated seasonal sales associates across its more than 1,800 stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. The holiday spirit extends to BBWI's distribution centers as well, with plans to hire approximately 2,700 employees across four central Ohio distribution centers.

A Promising Outlook for the Holiday Season

The holiday season is a critical revenue driver for retailers, and many are taking proactive measures to address logistical and inventory challenges. Retailers are not only replenishing shelves with in-demand products but are also ramping up investments in digital capabilities to create a seamless shopping experience. Seasonal associates will play vital roles in managing curbside pickups, in-store services and doorstep deliveries, ensuring that customer needs are met promptly.

According to the Mastercard Economics Institute, U.S. retail sales, excluding automotive, are anticipated to increase by 3.2% between Nov. 1 and Dec. 24. This forecast reflects a slight improvement over the 3.1% increase witnessed last season. Per the report, online spending is expected to rise 7.1% year over year. With a proactive approach and customer-centric offerings, retailers will try to seize every opportunity the season presents.

