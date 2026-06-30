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Z Squared Appoints Jeffrey Harris As CTO

June 30, 2026 — 07:56 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Z Squared Inc. (ZSQR), a digital and computing infrastructure company, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Jeffrey Harris as Chief Technology Officer.

Harris is the founder and CTO of Paradox Data LLC.

The company previously disclosed that it had entered into a binding letter of intent to acquire a majority membership interest in Paradox Data LLC.

On Monday, Z Squared closed trading 6.34% lesser at $11.67 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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