YY Group launches YY Smart Tech to drive innovation, efficiency

YY Group (YYGH) announces the establishment of YY Smart Tech Pte, a new technology arm dedicated to consolidating and enhancing IT services across the board. This strategic initiative aims to strengthen YY Group’s technological capabilities while delivering advanced IT solutions to external customers. YY Smart Tech represents a significant milestone in YY Group’s journey towards digital transformation. By centralizing IT operations and resources, YY Smart Tech will streamline processes, foster innovation, and improve overall efficiency within the Company’s ecosystem. Headquartered in Singapore, a leading technological hub in Asia, YY Smart Tech is positioned to become a key player in the regional tech landscape.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on YYGH:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.