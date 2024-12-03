YY Group launches YY Smart Tech to drive innovation, efficiency

YY Group (YYGH) announces the establishment of YY Smart Tech Pte, a new technology arm dedicated to consolidating and enhancing IT services across the board. This strategic initiative aims to strengthen YY Group’s technological capabilities while delivering advanced IT solutions to external customers. YY Smart Tech represents a significant milestone in YY Group’s journey towards digital transformation. By centralizing IT operations and resources, YY Smart Tech will streamline processes, foster innovation, and improve overall efficiency within the Company’s ecosystem. Headquartered in Singapore, a leading technological hub in Asia, YY Smart Tech is positioned to become a key player in the regional tech landscape.
