Yuzhou Group’s Sales Performance Shows Robust Growth

Yuzhou Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (HK:1628) has released an update.

Yuzhou Group Holdings Co., Ltd. reported unaudited sales figures of RMB752 million for October 2024, with a gross floor area of 57,733 sq.m. sold at an average price of RMB13,031 per sq.m. For the first ten months of 2024, the company achieved accumulated sales of RMB6,466 million, highlighting its continuous growth in the real estate market.

