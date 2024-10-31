News & Insights

Yuzhou Group Unveils Debt Restructuring and Share Changes

October 31, 2024 — 07:09 pm EDT

Yuzhou Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (HK:1628) has released an update.

Yuzhou Group Holdings is undergoing a significant restructuring of its offshore debts, which includes issuing 5.645 billion new shares under a specific mandate to scheme creditors. This move accounts for a substantial portion of the company’s equity as part of a broader plan that also proposes share consolidation and changes in board lot size. These strategic shifts aim to stabilize the company’s financial position and enhance its market resilience.

