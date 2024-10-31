Yuzhou Group Unveils Debt Restructuring and Share Changes

Yuzhou Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (HK:1628) has released an update.

Yuzhou Group Holdings is undergoing a significant restructuring of its offshore debts, which includes issuing 5.645 billion new shares under a specific mandate to scheme creditors. This move accounts for a substantial portion of the company’s equity as part of a broader plan that also proposes share consolidation and changes in board lot size. These strategic shifts aim to stabilize the company’s financial position and enhance its market resilience.

For further insights into HK:1628 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.