YUM Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

Looking at the chart above, YUM's low point in its 52 week range is $137.33 per share, with $170.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $153.15. The YUM DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
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Further YUM Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.