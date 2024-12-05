Yum China Unveils $360 Million Share Buyback Plan

Yum China Holdings (YUMC) has released an update.
Yum China Holdings has announced a share repurchase plan totaling approximately $360 million for the first half of 2025, as part of its broader strategy to return $4.5 billion to shareholders through dividends and repurchases by 2026. This initiative includes buybacks under Rule 10b5-1 in the U.S. and a similar program in Hong Kong, with the company obtaining a waiver to conduct these repurchases during restricted periods. These moves are designed to enhance shareholder value and demonstrate the company’s commitment to effective capital allocation.
