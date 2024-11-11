Yum China Grants Equity Awards to Employees and Directors

Yum China Holdings (YUMC) has released an update.

Yum China Holdings has granted 99,862 restricted share units to 29 employees under its 2022 Long Term Incentive Plan, with vesting contingent on service and performance goals. Additionally, Ms. Mikel A. Durham received 451 shares as director retainers for her committee roles, highlighting the company’s ongoing commitment to equity-based compensation. These initiatives reflect Yum China’s strategic focus on aligning employee and director incentives with company performance.

