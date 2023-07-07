Yum! Brands (YUM) Boosts Digital Ability With Treasure Data

Yum! Brands, Inc. YUM introduced Treasure Data as a Customer Data Platform (CDP) provider, the latest strategic step undertaken to enhance customers’ digital experiences. The CDP will help the company in driving customer acquisition, growth and retention.



Treasure Data’s advanced AI and machine learning capabilities will help Yum! Brands in gaining valuable insights about new or unknown customers. This will help the company in achieving a centralized view of customer data across all its concepts, thereby enabling it to increase brand loyalty and frequency through personalized marketing. Treasure Data’s state-of-the-art CDP solution, which determines unparalleled capabilities in unifying, managing and activating customer data across YUM’s four brands and third-party platforms, will accelerate its growth potential.



Yum! Brands is optimistic about this new digital initiative as it aligns with its expectation of achieving 100% of sales through digitization.

YUM’s Digital Enhancements

Yum! Brands is accelerating its momentum toward digital enhancements to create more seamless and personalized experiences for driving greater customer engagement and easier access to its brands. Its digital initiative, Tictuk, is a conversational commerce and e-commerce platform, which was initiated in about 3,200 stores in 2022 and is expected to roll out in 1,000 new stores in 2023.



YUM implemented various digital features in mobile and online platforms across all brand segments to enhance the guest experience. The company has been working toward accelerating its delivery services and the results have been positive so far. In first-quarter 2023, the company reported digital sales of approximately $7 billion. Moreover, the company reported solid adoption of Dragontail Systems with expansion to 28 markets across both KFC and Pizza Hut brands as of the first quarter of 2023. By 2023, the company anticipates to include this system in about 7,000 stores, internationally.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of YUM have gained 14.1% in the past year, compared with the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry’s growth of 18.9%. Although the shares of the company have underperformed its industry, robust digital initiatives through mobile and online platforms across all brand segments are likely to increase its growth momentum in the upcoming periods.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Yum! Brands currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some top-ranked stocks from the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector are BJ's Restaurants, Inc. BJRI, Shake Shack Inc. SHAK and Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. PLAY.



BJ's Restaurants currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



BJRI has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 93%, on average. Shares of the company have gained 46.7% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BJRI’s 2023 sales and earnings per share (EPS) suggests growth of 5.5% and 311.8%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Shake Shack sports a Zacks Rank of 1. SHAK has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 58.6%, on average. Shares of the company have surged 88.4% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SHAK’s 2023 sales and EPS suggests growth of 21.5% and 148.4%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Dave & Buster's Entertainment currently flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1. PLAY has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.8%, on average. Shares of the company have gained 34.4% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLAY’s fiscal 2024 sales and earnings per share suggests growth of 16.9% and 28%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.

