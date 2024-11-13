Yukon Metals Expands Birch Property Exploration Area

JKS Resources, Inc. (TSE:YMC) has released an update.

Yukon Metals Corp. has significantly expanded its exploration area around the Birch Property by acquiring additional claims, increasing the project area to 7,008 hectares. This expansion aims to enhance the company’s chances of discovering major copper-gold deposits, with promising results from recent exploration activities. By securing a larger land position, Yukon Metals is poised to advance its exploration efforts and maximize potential new discoveries.

