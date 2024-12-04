Yuexiu Transport Sells 60% Stake in Subsidiary

Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure (HK:1052) has released an update.
Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure has entered into an agreement to sell a 60% equity stake in one of its subsidiaries for RMB190.8 million. The transaction involves a connected person, which requires reporting under the Hong Kong Listing Rules but is exempt from some other regulatory requirements. This strategic move reflects Yuexiu’s ongoing efforts to optimize its portfolio and enhance shareholder value.
