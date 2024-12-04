News & Insights

Stocks

Yuexiu Transport Sells 60% Stake in Subsidiary

December 04, 2024 — 05:38 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure (HK:1052) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure has entered into an agreement to sell a 60% equity stake in one of its subsidiaries for RMB190.8 million. The transaction involves a connected person, which requires reporting under the Hong Kong Listing Rules but is exempt from some other regulatory requirements. This strategic move reflects Yuexiu’s ongoing efforts to optimize its portfolio and enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into HK:1052 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GZITF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.