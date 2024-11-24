Yuexiu Transport Reports Mixed Expressway Performance

Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure (HK:1052) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure reported varying performance across its expressway projects for September 2024, highlighting a general decline in toll traffic volume and revenue due to the end of the summer holidays and new competitive routes. While some expressways like Han’e saw significant year-on-year gains, others like GNSR and Jinxiong experienced revenue drops attributed to new competing routes and road construction. The company remains vigilant in monitoring the impact of these operational changes on their overall financial performance.

For further insights into HK:1052 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.