Yuexiu Transport Reports Mixed August Traffic Results

Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure saw mixed results in August 2024, with several expressways experiencing a month-on-month increase in toll traffic due to the summer travel season. However, year-on-year comparisons showed declines in toll revenue for many projects, influenced by new road openings and changes in traffic patterns. The company continues to monitor these impacts and adjust its strategies accordingly.

