Yuexiu Services Group Plans Strategic Shareholder Meeting

Yuexiu Services Group Ltd. (HK:6626) has released an update.
Yuexiu Services Group Ltd. is convening a general meeting on December 20, 2024, to approve transactions under the 2025 Property Management and Procurement Framework Agreements. These agreements are crucial for the company’s operational strategies, and shareholders will vote on resolutions to authorize the necessary acts and documents for their execution. This meeting underscores the company’s commitment to enhancing its service framework and maintaining shareholder engagement.
