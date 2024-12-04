Yuexiu Services Announces Shareholder Meeting and Register Closure

Yuexiu Services Group Ltd. (HK:6626) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Yuexiu Services Group Ltd. will temporarily close its register of members from December 18 to December 20, 2024, to determine shareholder eligibility for its upcoming General Meeting. This meeting, scheduled for December 20, will address significant agreements related to property management and procurement services in 2025. Shareholders must ensure their share transfers are registered by December 17 to participate.

For further insights into HK:6626 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.