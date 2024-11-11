Yuexiu Property Secures HK$3.5 Billion Loan Agreements

Yuexiu Property Co (HK:0123) has released an update.

Yuexiu Property Co., through its subsidiary Leading Affluence Limited, has secured two significant loan agreements totaling HK$3,500 million with a bank, enhancing its financial flexibility. The agreements include a short-term revolving loan and a longer-term facility, both guaranteed by the company. Crucially, the loans could be called in if the controlling shareholder’s stake in the company drops below 30%, ensuring Yue Xiu Enterprises’ continued influence.

