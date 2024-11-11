News & Insights

Stocks

Yuexiu Property Secures HK$3.5 Billion Loan Agreements

November 11, 2024 — 10:08 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Yuexiu Property Co (HK:0123) has released an update.

Yuexiu Property Co., through its subsidiary Leading Affluence Limited, has secured two significant loan agreements totaling HK$3,500 million with a bank, enhancing its financial flexibility. The agreements include a short-term revolving loan and a longer-term facility, both guaranteed by the company. Crucially, the loans could be called in if the controlling shareholder’s stake in the company drops below 30%, ensuring Yue Xiu Enterprises’ continued influence.

For further insights into HK:0123 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.