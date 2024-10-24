News & Insights

Yuexiu Property Plans Major Subsidiary Equity Sale

Yuexiu Property Co (DE:GUZA) has released an update.

Yuexiu Property Co is planning to divest its entire equity stakes in a subsidiary that manages office spaces and car parks in Guangzhou International Commercial Center. The sale, considered a disposal of state-owned assets, will be conducted via public tender at a minimum price of RMB1,092,083,400. This potential transaction could significantly impact the company’s financial landscape, drawing attention from investors tracking opportunities in the Chinese real estate market.

