Yuexiu Property Plans Major Subsidiary Equity Sale

Yuexiu Property Co (DE:GUZA) has released an update.

Yuexiu Property Co is planning to divest its entire equity stakes in a subsidiary that manages office spaces and car parks in Guangzhou International Commercial Center. The sale, considered a disposal of state-owned assets, will be conducted via public tender at a minimum price of RMB1,092,083,400. This potential transaction could significantly impact the company’s financial landscape, drawing attention from investors tracking opportunities in the Chinese real estate market.

For further insights into DE:GUZA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.