Yuexiu Property Expands Land Holdings in Shanghai

Yuexiu Property Co. has successfully acquired a prime land parcel in Pudong, Shanghai for RMB7.9 billion through an open tender. The site, located in a highly sought-after area with excellent transport, educational, and medical facilities, will be developed for residential use. This acquisition strengthens Yuexiu Property’s strategic foothold in Shanghai’s competitive real estate market.

