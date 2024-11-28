News & Insights

Stocks

Yuexiu Property Expands Land Holdings in Shanghai

November 28, 2024 — 04:39 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Yuexiu Property Co (HK:0123) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Yuexiu Property Co. has successfully acquired a prime land parcel in Pudong, Shanghai for RMB7.9 billion through an open tender. The site, located in a highly sought-after area with excellent transport, educational, and medical facilities, will be developed for residential use. This acquisition strengthens Yuexiu Property’s strategic foothold in Shanghai’s competitive real estate market.

For further insights into HK:0123 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.