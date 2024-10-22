News & Insights

Yuexiu Property Expands in Beijing with Land Acquisition

October 22, 2024 — 09:40 am EDT

Yuexiu Property Co (DE:GUZA) has released an update.

Yuexiu Property Co. has successfully acquired land parcels in Beijing’s Changping District for RMB2.53 billion, aimed at developing residential properties for sale. The strategic location boasts excellent transportation links and a strong customer base, enhancing Yuexiu’s land bank and market position in Beijing. This acquisition promises to bolster the company’s presence in a well-established industrial and residential area.

