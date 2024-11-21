Yuexiu Property Co Unveils New 2025 Framework Agreements

Yuexiu Property Co (HK:0123) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Yuexiu Property Co has announced two new framework agreements set to commence in 2025, aiming to streamline property management and procurement activities with their subsidiaries and associates. The agreements, effective from January 2025 to December 2027, consolidate previous contracts to enhance efficiency and expand service offerings. These transactions will be subject to certain regulatory requirements but are exempt from needing independent shareholder approval.

For further insights into HK:0123 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.