News & Insights

Stocks

Yuexiu Property Co Unveils New 2025 Framework Agreements

November 21, 2024 — 08:09 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Yuexiu Property Co (HK:0123) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Yuexiu Property Co has announced two new framework agreements set to commence in 2025, aiming to streamline property management and procurement activities with their subsidiaries and associates. The agreements, effective from January 2025 to December 2027, consolidate previous contracts to enhance efficiency and expand service offerings. These transactions will be subject to certain regulatory requirements but are exempt from needing independent shareholder approval.

For further insights into HK:0123 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.