Yuexiu Property Co Unveils New 2025 Framework Agreements

Yuexiu Property Co (HK:0123) has released an update.
Yuexiu Property Co has announced two new framework agreements set to commence in 2025, aiming to streamline property management and procurement activities with their subsidiaries and associates. The agreements, effective from January 2025 to December 2027, consolidate previous contracts to enhance efficiency and expand service offerings. These transactions will be subject to certain regulatory requirements but are exempt from needing independent shareholder approval.
