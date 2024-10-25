Yue Yuen Sees Significant Profit Surge Amid Rising Demand

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) (HK:0551) has released an update.

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited has announced a significant profit increase of 140% to 145% for the nine months ending September 30, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023. This boost is largely due to higher demand for its footwear products and improved manufacturing efficiency, alongside a one-off gain from the partial disposal of associates. The company’s strategic production adjustments and increased capacity utilization have further supported this profit surge.

For further insights into HK:0551 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.