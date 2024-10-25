News & Insights

Yue Yuen Sees Significant Profit Surge Amid Rising Demand

October 25, 2024

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) (HK:0551) has released an update.

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited has announced a significant profit increase of 140% to 145% for the nine months ending September 30, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023. This boost is largely due to higher demand for its footwear products and improved manufacturing efficiency, alongside a one-off gain from the partial disposal of associates. The company’s strategic production adjustments and increased capacity utilization have further supported this profit surge.

