Yue Da International Unveils Reverse Factoring Deal

November 15, 2024 — 04:15 am EST

Yue Da International Holdings Limited (HK:0629) has released an update.

Yue Da International Holdings Limited, through its subsidiary Yueda Commercial Factoring, has entered into a reverse factoring agreement with Jiangsu Maode, offering a credit limit of RMB45 million with an 8% to 9% annual interest rate. This transaction, effective from November 18, 2024, will support Jiangsu Maode’s accounts receivable needs over a one-year period. The deal is classified as a discloseable transaction under Hong Kong’s listing rules.

