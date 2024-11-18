News & Insights

Yuan Heng Gas Holdings Faces Financial Loss Amid Subsidiary Dispute

November 18, 2024 — 03:40 am EST

Yuan Heng Gas Holdings Ltd (HK:0332) has released an update.

Yuan Heng Gas Holdings Ltd has decided to deconsolidate its subsidiary, Huaheng Energy, due to a legal dispute with Guizhou Gas and a loss of control over financial reporting. This move results in Huaheng Energy being classified as a discontinued operation, leading to an estimated one-off loss of RMB47 million. The company will now account for its interest in Huaheng Energy as a financial asset.

