YTO International Announces Strategic Agreements with YTO Express

YTO International Express and Supply Chain Technology Limited (HK:6123) has released an update.

YTO International Express and Supply Chain Technology Limited has announced an extraordinary general meeting to approve significant agreements with YTO Express Group. These agreements involve providing international express, parcel, and air freight chartering services, highlighting potential growth opportunities for the company in the logistics sector. Investors may find these developments promising as they position the company for expanded service capabilities and revenue streams.

