YPF Sociedad Anonima Announces Strong Q3 2024 Results

November 08, 2024 — 06:34 am EST

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) has released an update.

YPF Sociedad Anonima reported a significant financial performance for the third quarter of 2024, with revenues reaching $5.3 billion, a 17.6% increase year-over-year, driven by higher natural gas sales, increased shale production, and rising local fuel prices. Adjusted EBITDA rose by 47% from the previous year, reflecting robust shale oil output and improved local fuel prices despite challenges from extreme weather in Patagonia. The company also made progress in its strategic shale oil initiatives, with substantial investments in upstream activities, particularly in shale drilling.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

