Yowie Group Ltd. Focuses on Cost Cuts and Expansion

Yowie Group Ltd. reported stable quarterly sales of $3.2 million, with North America contributing 84% despite a 10% revenue dip. The company improved its EBITDA by $0.8 million through cost optimization and announced new product developments, including an NBA-themed lineup and a ‘Puzzle Pack’. Yowie’s strategic efforts are aimed at reducing costs and expanding their market presence.

