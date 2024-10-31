News & Insights

Yowie Group Ltd. Focuses on Cost Cuts and Expansion

October 31, 2024 — 07:49 pm EDT

Yowie Group Ltd. (AU:YOW) has released an update.

Yowie Group Ltd. reported stable quarterly sales of $3.2 million, with North America contributing 84% despite a 10% revenue dip. The company improved its EBITDA by $0.8 million through cost optimization and announced new product developments, including an NBA-themed lineup and a ‘Puzzle Pack’. Yowie’s strategic efforts are aimed at reducing costs and expanding their market presence.

