Is Your Portfolio Future-Proof? Ramit Sethi’s Strategy for Investing in Alternative Money Trends

Ramit Sethi is an incredibly successful multimillionaire, author of the personal finance bestseller “I Will Teach You to Be Rich” (as well as the creator of the YouTube channel and podcast of the same name) — and is also the star of Netflix’s “How to Get Rich” series.

Check Out: 5 Ways To Pick Your Next Investment, According to Experts

Read Next: 7 Reasons a Financial Advisor Can Grow Your Wealth in 2024

Clearly, Sethi has strong opinions and advice as to how to get rich, and stay rich — and he has the seven-figure net worth to back up his beliefs and suggestions. He’s also not afraid to express his opinions, positive and negative, about the financial world.

One such subject that has drawn Sethi’s ire is the world of alternative investments.

Learn More: I’m a Financial Advisor — 6 Steps To Take If You Have $1,000 To Invest

What Are Alternative Investments?

Alternative investments are, essentially, any kind of financial asset that doesn’t fall into the realm of conventional income, cash or equity. As such, alternative investments could be anything from cryptocurrency to things like precious metals.

As previously reported by GOBankingRates, Sethi has even gone so far as to compare crypto investors to the “mindless, roving hordes in zombie movies.” Ouch.

Why Is Sethi So Concerned About Crypto and Precious Metals?

Sethi’s reasoning for such an extreme reaction?

His concern is that such alternative investments as cryptocurrency offer only irregular returns, and simply aren’t solid investments. Rather, he suggested avoiding a large investment in any one opportunity (and to especially avoid alternative investments), and to instead oversee a diversified portfolio of “boring” investments such as diversified mutual funds.

Sethi’s low opinion of alternative investments is part a larger his larger financial philosophy, which is rather disdainful of trendy movements in the financial world.

While it may not be the most exciting advice in the world, Sethi tends toward the “boring” advice as noted above, as opposed to hot new financial trends, because “boring” tends to be what works, and what brings a solid, reliable return on your diversified investments.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Is Your Portfolio Future-Proof? Ramit Sethi’s Strategy for Investing in Alternative Money Trends

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.