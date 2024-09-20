You Can Now Renew Your Passport Online (but It Still Costs $130)

The State Department opened a new online system for U.S. passport renewal, simplifying an onerous process that most Americans have been doing by mail.

Don’t get too excited: The cost of renewing a passport — $130 — isn’t changing, and you’ll still need to complete a nearly identical renewal application. But officials said the formal launch of the online system marks a “significant step forward in ensuring that Americans can more easily access passport services,” according to a statement.

The nationwide rollout of online passport renewal on Wednesday followed a beta testing period that opened in June. The shift to online processing is part of the government’s response to recent issues with long wait times, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in the statement.

“Thanks to increased staffing, technological advancements, and a host of other improvements, the average routine passport is being processed today in roughly one-third the time as at the same point last summer,” Blinken said. He added that average processing time has fallen under the six to eight weeks that’s advertised.

Eligibility for online passport renewal

In 2021, President Joe Biden signed an executive order for online passport renewal, which directed the State Department to create the system. The goal was to reduce the time it takes to print and mail documents and pay with a physical check.

“More Americans than ever are traveling abroad, and we’ve seen a huge increase in demand for passports over the last few years,” Rena Bitter, assistant secretary for consular affairs, said during a briefing Wednesday.

There are a few rules to know for online passport renewal: You must be 25 or older, live in the U.S. and have a passport issued between 2009 and 2015 or “over 9 years but less than 15 years from the date you plan to submit your application.”

The online option is meant for people who can wait up to eight weeks for their renewal, officials said, as the option to expedite isn’t available online.

How to renew a passport online

To renew your passport online, you’ll need to visit the MyTravelGov website. The system will ask you to make an account and fill out information about your passport.

With the new system, you can upload a digital photo of yourself in .JPEG format, which should be easier than getting printed passport photos.

You can pay the $130 fee with a credit or debit card. Once your application is submitted, sign up for email updates.

The cost of a passport has been the same since December 2021. But travelers also applying for Global Entry, a service that gives certain people expedited clearance, will soon have to deal with higher fees. A $20 price hike will take effect on Oct. 1.

